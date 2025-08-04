Malegaon blast victims demand action against those celebrating acquittal of Hindu accused

Victims of the 2008 Malegaon blast Monday August 04, 2025 demanded action against Hindutva groups celebrating the acquittal of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and other accused

Monday August 4, 2025 6:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

[The victims of 2008 Malegaon blast protesting at Additional Collector Office Malegaon Monday August 04, 2025. Also seen are former MLA Asif Shaikh, Mustaqem Dignity and others.]

Led by Minority Defence Committee (MDF), the relatives of those died and injured in the blast, today protested at the Additional Collector Office.

The victims were carrying placards and banners written with demands to the state government to challenge the NIA Special Court order acquitting the Hindu accused.

2008 Malegaon Blast

A powerful bomb, as per the ATS charge sheet, fitted in a motorcycle, exploded at Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon on September 29, 2006.

Six Malegaonians – including 7-year-old girl Farheen, were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the terrorist attack executed in the Holy month of Ramadan and two days before Eid in Malegaon.

The motorcycle fitted with the bomb was parked few meters away from the ladies market at a junction where hundreds of people are present at any given time.

The deadly terror attack was first investigated by Maharashtra ATS led by Hemant Karkare. Karkare was assassinated during the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack. Before his tragic death, Hemand Karkare in his painstaking investigation unearthed the involvement of the Hindus in the bomb blast.

The ATS in its charge sheet said the investigating agencies traced the motorcycle to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in whose name it was registered. Further investigation in the case led to the arrests of Col Prohit, a serving army officer, and others.

Two years after the BJP came to power in 2014, the investigation was handed over to the NIA. In the meantime, Special Public Prosecutor Rohini Salian, who was looking after the case, publicly accused that she was asked to “go soft” on the accused.

In another indication of where the case is leading to, Sadhvi Pragya Singh, one of the key accused, was fielded by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the party candidate. She contested the election against former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal and won.

On July 31, 2025, a Special NIA Court acquitted all the seven accused. The Court in its judgment said there is a “strong suspicion of the involvement of the accused” but “mere suspicion cannot lead to conviction”.

In over 1,000 page judgment, Justice Ak Lahoti of the NIA Court in Mumbai said the prosecution could not produce sufficient evidence to prove the charges against the accused and acquitted them, as per his order, “extending them benefit of doubt”.

Hindus celebrate the Judgment

[Hindus celebrating the NIA Special Court's verdict.]

The NIA Special Court’s verdict shocked the people of Malegaon, especially the victims who waited 17 long years for justice. Yet the City remained calm and peaceful without a single incident of protest reported from anywhere. However, some people associated with the right wing Hindutva groups distributed sweets and celebrated the court’s judgment.

“This is akin to rubbing salt on our wounds”, Asif Shaikh, Convener of Malegaon Defence Committee (MDF) who led today’s protest said.

He also cited the 2006 Mumbai blast verdict pronounced on July 21 – barely 10 days before the Malegaon blast verdict.

“All accused acquitted in the Mumbai train blast case were Muslims. The Bombay High Court pronounced them all innocent. But, not a single Muslim – in Malegaon or any other part of country, celebrated the verdict”, he added.

“On the other hand, the Hindu accused have not been pronounced innocent, and the court acquitted them extending benefit of doubts. Yet, these people are celebrating the judgment”, he said.

Asif Shaikh also said the celebration of the verdict was a blot on the country, and a move aimed at disrupting communal harmony and provoke violence. He wondered how these people got police permission.

“File appeal before Aug 14”

[Former MLA and Convener Minority Defence Committee, Asif Shaikh, talking to media.]

Mustaqeem Dignity, the co-founder of Malegaon Defence Committee (MDF), speaking to media after giving memorandum to the Additional Collector Malegaon expressed surprise that the Hindutva groups chose Gandhi Statue for their celebrations.

“It is strange and total surprise that those celebrating the acquittal of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur chose the Gandhi Statue. Did they forget the Sadhvi has always glorified Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi?” Dignity asked.

Mustaqeen Dignity demanded from the government to challenge the NIA Curt order before August 14, 2025.

“The MDF will force to take action if the government fails to challenge the verdict by Aug 14”, he said adding the MDF action will be democratic and peaceful.



