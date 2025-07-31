All Hindu accused in 2008 Malegaon Blasts Case acquitted

All Hindu accused in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case acquitted

A Special NIA Court Thursday July 31, 2025 acquitted all the Hindus accused in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case giving them benefit of doubt

[Javed Ansari was injured in the blast at Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon on September 29, 2008. (Inset) The Motorcycle found at the blast site was allegedly planted with bombs. (File Image: ummid.com)]

Mumbai: A Special NIA Court Thursday July 31, 2025 acquitted all the Hindus accused in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case giving them benefit of doubt.

"Mere suspicion cannot lead to conviction", Justice A.K. Lahoti said while pronouncing the judgment in a packed courtroom today morning.

2008 Malegaon Blast Case

An improvised explosive allegedly kept under the seat of LML Freedom motor-bicycle had exploded near Bhikku Chowk and Anjuman Chowk on the night of September 29, 2008 that also coincided with Ramadan.

Bhikku Chowk, Anjuman Chowk and the adjoinging areas are famous for ladies market in Malegaon .The terrorists attacked the site two days before Eid when there were heavey rush of woemn and children in the market for Eid shopping.

Six people, including 5-year-old girl Farheen, had died in the terror attack. More than 100 others were left injured.

The investigating agencies later revealed that the motor-cycle was registered in the name of former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

The Special Court in Mumbai had on October 30, 2018 framed charges against Sadhvi Pragya and six other accused in the Malegaon blast case.

The NIA Special Court, while acuqitting the accused, said the prosecution could not prove that the bike was owned by the Sadhavi.

"The chesis number was removed and engine number too was changed. The prosecution provide no evidence to show Pragya Thakur owned the bike", the court said.

7 accused acquitted by the NIA Court

The seven key accused, including BJP’s former MP Pragya Singh Thakur and ex- Military Intelligence official Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit (Retd), were tried under sections 16 (committing a terror act) and 18 (criminal conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and sections 120(b) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (intentionally causing harm to others) of the IPC. They were tried for charges under the Explosives Substances Act, according to news agency PTI.

Apart from Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Purohit, the other accused who faced the trial were: Sudhakar Dwivedi, Major (retd.) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Ajay Rahirkar.

All the seven accused have been acquitted by the NIA Special Court. "There was no proof of RDX at Col Prohit's house and that the bomb was assembled at his house", the Court said.

The Court also said that the investigating agency failed to establish the bomb was fitted in the motorcycle.

"My life got ruined"

Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, talking to the media after the verdict, said that the case ruined her whole life.

"I said this from the very beginning that those who are called for investigation, there should be a basis behind that. I was called by them for investigation and was arrested and tortured. This ruined my whole life. I was living a sage's life, but I was made an accused, and no one was willingly standing beside us," she said.

"God will punish those who are guilty", she added.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011 .

The 2008 blasts took place two years after a series of blasts had hit the textile city on September 08, 2006. The investigation put the blame of the 2006 Malegaon blasts on local Muslim youths. They were however discharged from the case in 2016.

The Muslim youths framed in the 2006 blasts case were discharged after Swami Aseemanand, confessed he and some other members of the right wing Hindu extremist organisation RSS, were invloved in the blasts.

The Malegaon blast case verdict had generated a lot of curiosity as it came 10 days after the 7/11 Mumbai Train blast judgment by the Bombay High Court. The Bombay HC in its verdict on July 21, 2025 acuqitted all the Muslim accused in the 2006 Mumbai Train Blasts case.

