Opened in 2022, Dubai's Museum of Future now among most visited landmarks

Tuesday August 5, 2025 11:55 PM , ummid.com News Network

Dubai: Museum of The Future in Dubai on Sunday August 03, 2025 crossed yet another milestone by welcoming over 4 million visitors from around the globe since its opening in 2022.

On the occasion, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of The Future, said that the museum's record number of visitors is a vivid embodiment of the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to consolidate Dubai's position as a global hub for the future and a destination that embraces creators, scientists, and innovators from around the world.

Inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on February 22, 2022 (22.02.2022) , the museum is a 77-metre tall architectural marvel, and a novel scientific and intellectual centre that provides the largest platform in the region to study, envision and design the future.

“The Museum of the Future embodies the ambition of Dubai to become a global capital for designing and shaping the future; a beacon of hope that brings together optimists and aspirants from all cultures and nationalities", Al Gergawi said.

"The museum is not merely an architectural monument, it is a platform for empowerment and capacity-building, aiming to ignite the spark of inspiration in those who aspire to shape the future by posing big questions and anticipating possible answers", he added.

"A Global Platform for Converging Visions and Ideas"

Located in the heart of Dubai, the Museum of The Future is a prominent destination for government officials, decision-makers, experts, intellectuals and hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. It serves as a global platform for converging visions and ideas as well as a permanent platform for dialogue around the challenges and opportunities facing the future of humanity, the state owned WAM news agency reported.

Since its opening in 2022, the museum has hosted 423 events, conferences, forums, and seminars, covering diverse topics such as AI, sustainable cities, and the future of education, health, economy, work, and technology. These events have also addressed the arts and numerous other fields, all with a focus on placing humanity’s well-being at the forefront.

In the last three and half years, the Museum of the Future also welcomed 610 international media delegations, who covered its wide range of activations, experiences and events, highlighting its key role in shaping conversations about the future. It also drew visitors from over 180 nationalities, reinforcing its role as a cultural and interactive bridge between people from around the world.

"Ramadan Majlis"

In a unique intellectual and cultural setting, the Museum hosts the ‘Ramadan Majlis’, bringing together a distinguished group of experts and thinkers for discussions that explore the role of values in shaping the future. These discussions focus on how ethical principles can guide the development of modern technologies, with the aim of fostering a more humane and responsible future.

The museum also hosts a series of workshops around future-focused careers that keep pace with the latest professional trends. These workshops focus on specialised sectors such as agri-tech, vertical farming, and careers in sustainability, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the skills required in an ever-changing world.

The museum's hosting of the international Gaming Matters event marked a milestone in exploring the future of the video games industry. It brought together leading global companies such as Epic Games and Walt Disney, along with experts and designers from the esports sector, to exchange insights on future trends in this rapidly growing field.

