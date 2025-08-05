Samsung One UI 8 beta available for more Galaxy devices

Samsung Electronics Tuesday announced expansion of its ongoing One UI 8 beta program to more Galaxy devices

Seoul: Samsung Electronics Tuesday announced expansion of its ongoing One UI 8 beta program to more Galaxy devices.

The update sets the foundation for advanced multimodal capabilities to more Galaxy devices across various form factors, along with more intuitive Galaxy AI experiences that simplify everyday routines, the tech giant said.

Samsung One UI 8 beta program was originally launched for Galaxy S25 series in May. As per the latest announcement, it will now include the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 beginning next week in Korea, the U.S., the U.K. and India.

Samsung further said that the program will be extended to even more devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, A36 5G, A55 5G, A35 5G and A54 in in September this year.

"Users can register for the beta program via the Samsung Members app", Samsung said.

About One UI 8

One UI 8 delivers smarter, more convenient AI experiences through multimodal capabilities that understands users’ real-time context and supports more natural interactions.

"When paired with the Galaxy Buds3 or Buds3 Pro, users can activate Google’s Gemini with voice or by long-pressing either earbud", Samsung said.

"Designed to complement Galaxy’s diverse form factors, One UI 8 enhances productivity and efficiency while offering personalized, proactive suggestions tailored to each user", the tech giant said.

One UI 8 Official Version

In a statement released today, Samsung said it will roll out the official version of One UI 8 in September. The official version will incorporate the feedback received from beta program participants.

"The update will begin with the Galaxy S25 series and will be rolled out sequentially to other eligible devices", Samsung said.

"In addition, One UI 8 Watch will expand to more Galaxy Watch models beyond the Galaxy Watch8 series later this year, delivering motivational health features and a more refined, intuitive smartwatch interface to a wider range of users", Samsung said.

