Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Merit List Today; Steps, Link to Check

Wednesday August 6, 2025 1:15 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2025: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish on its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org today i.e. Wednesday August 06, 2025 NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS.

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell is releasing today i.e. Wednesday August 06, 2025 the NEET UG 2025 Merit List, also called as List of Registered Candidates, of only MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) courses.

"Publication of Registered Candidate List (Provisional Merit List) of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS courses will be on Wednesday August 06, 2025", the CET Cell said.

Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses, like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and othe health science course, should note that their Merit List will be released separately.

Steps to check NEET UG 2025 Merit List (MBBS and BDS)

Go to the official website: " medicalug2025.mahacet.org ".

". Click on 'Provisional Merit List MBBS and BDS' in the Notification area of the Home Page.

The Merit List containing the names of registered students will open in PDF form.

Check your name in the list of registered candidates and NEET UG Provisional Merit List.

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 1 Selection List

Once the NEET UG MBBS and BDS Merit List is published in PDF, candidates are advised to check all details including name, NEET 2025 and MHT CET 2025 score, marks and rank.

Candidates should note that all these details are important as the seats will be allotted and names will be included in the Selection List based on NEET and MHT CET score.

The CET Cell will also publish today the Seat Matrix of medical colleges. The Seat Matrix will give details of seats available and intake capacity in different medical colleges of Maharashtra.

Candidates are advised to study the seat matrix before option and choice submission. According to Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule, candidates will be able to submit options and choices from August 06 to 08, 2025.

“Based on the options submitted, the CET Cell will publish the 2025 NEET UG 1st Selection List, CAP Round - 1 Selection List, for MBBS and BDS courses on August 11, 2025”, the CET Cell said. The date and time of Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form is from August 12 to 15, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The Maharashtra CET Cell started through its official website Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O from July 23, 2025.

The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2025 was fixed as July 30, 2025 up to 11:59 pm server time. It was later extended till August 04, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: July 23, 2025

Online Registration Start Date: July 23, 2025

Last date of registration / application: August 04, 2025 (Extended from July 30, 2025 11:59 AM server time)

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: July 23 to August 05, 2025 up to 11:59 AM server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: July 23 to August 05, 2025 up to 11:59 AM server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS: August 06, 2025

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 06, 2025

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 06 to 09, 2025 up to 11:59 PM

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 11, 2025

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: August 12 to 17, 2025

Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result. Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released later based on the rank of students in the Merit List.

