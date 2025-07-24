Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling Begins; Steps, Link to Apply



Online registration for Maharashtra Counselling 2025 for NEET UG (Common Application for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other AYUSH courses) started from Wednesday July 23, 2025

Thursday July 24, 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell has started through its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O.

Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 started from Wednesday July 23, 2025. The last date of registration for Maharashtra Medical Admission Counselling 2025 is fixed as July 30, 2025 up to 11:59 pm server time.

Along with the NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule, the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses. Candidates are advised to read carefully Information Brochure before starting registration.

Candidates should also note that they need to register for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, and other medical courses before the last date of application. However, counselling, choice and option filling for MBBS and BDS, AYUSH Courses like BUMS, BAMS, BHMS, and other medical courses will be done separately.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Registration Steps

Go to the official website: "medicalug2025.mahacet.org". Click on 'New Registration' in Important Dates section of the Home Page. Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, Password and click on register button. Proceed further to complete registration process.

"The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents", the CET Cell said in the admission notice.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Release of Notification and Information Brochure: July 23, 2025

Online Registration Start Date: July 23, 2025

Last date of registration / application: July 30, 2025 11:59 AM server time

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway: July 23 to 31, 2025 up to 11:59 AM server time

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list: July 23 to August 01, 2025 up to 11:59 AM server time

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O): August 02, 2025

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 02, 2025

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 03 to 05, 2025 up to 06:00 PM

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only: August 07, 2025

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: August 08 to 12, 2025

“The Schedule for CAP Round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course”, the CET Cell said.

Key Points to Remember

The Candidates should download and carefully read the NEET UG 2025 Information Brochure of Maharashtra State, including the instructions given herewith below, before filling up the online Registration Form.

The Candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents.

It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents and also familiarize herself/himself with online preference filling system for admission to Health Science Courses.

The Candidate should also ascertain her/his eligibility for admission to the various courses before filling up the registration form.

PWD candidates should have claimed the quota at the time of NEET. They should submit Online PWD certificate issued by any one of the 16 boards.

NRI candidate should register on Foreign Candidate Registration Portal before 29/07/2025 for verification of candidate's eligibility. The subsequent schedule will be as above.

NRI candidates should note that they are eligible only for 15% Institute Quota as per merit.



Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result. Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released later based on the rank of students in the Merit List.

