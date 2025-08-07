India Vice President Election 2025: Who Can Contest?



The Election Commission of India Thursday August 07, 2025 released the notification of the Vice President Election to be held on September 09 2025, along with the guidelines and eligibility criteria for the aspiring candidates

The Vice President election in India is necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar, in a sudden move, resigned as Vice President on July 21, 2025.

The Post of Vice President in India is for a term on five years. Dhankar, however, quit the office more than 2 years before his term was to end on August 10, 2027.

India VP Election: Eligibility Criteria

A person wishing to contest the Vice President Election in India must:

Be a citizen of India.

Be at least 35 years of age.

Not to be holding any office of profit.

Not necessary to be an MP but should be eligible for Rajya Sabha seat

The nomination of a candidate for election to the office of the Vice President must be subscribed by at least 20 electors as proposers and 20 electors as seconders.

Under the law, nomination (in prescribed Form 3) can be filed either by the candidate himself or by any of his proposers or seconders.



Vice President Electoral College

As per Article 66 of the Constitution of India, the Vice-President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of the Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

Electoral College comprises of a total of 788 members (Presently, 782 members) of both Houses of the Parliament. Since, all the electors are members of both Houses of the Parliament, the value of vote of each Member of Parliament would be same i.e. 1 (one).

For 2025, the 17th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of:

233 elected members of Rajya Sabha (Presently 05 seats are vacant)

12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha

543 elected members of Lok Sabha (Presently 01 seat is vacant).

India Vice President Election 2025 Guidelines

As required under Rule 3 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules 1974, the Returning Officer has by a Public Notice has published the following guidelines and eligibility criteria for the candidates wishing to contest the election.

Each nomination paper shall be accompanied by a certified copy of the entry relating to the candidate in the electoral roll for the Parliamentary constituency where the candidate is registered as an elector. Every candidate shall deposit or cause to be deposited a sum of rupees 15,000/-. This amount may be deposited in cash with the Returning Officer at the time of presentation of the nomination paper or deposited earlier in the Reserve Bank of India or in a Government Treasury. In the latter case, a receipt confirming that the said amount has been deposited is required to be enclosed with the nomination paper. Forms of nomination papers may be obtained from the Room No RS-28, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi from August 07 to 21, 2025 which is the last date of filing nomination. The nomination papers, other than those rejected under sub-section (4) of section 5B of the Act, will be taken up for scrutiny at the said office in Room No. F-100, Sangoshthi-2, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi on Monday, the 22nd of August, 2025 at 11 a.m. The notice of withdrawal of candidatures may be delivered by a candidate, or any one of his proposers or seconders who has been authorised in this behalf in writing by the candidate, to the undersigned at the place specified in paragraph (i) above before three o'clock in the afternoon of the 25th of August, 2025. In the event of the election being contested, the poll will be taken on Tuesday, the 9th of September, 2025 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the places of polling fixed under the rules.

Vice President Election Schedule

According to the VP Election Notification 2025 released today, the schedule and dates are as under:

August 21, 2025, as the last date for making nominations. August 22, 2025, as the date for the scrutiny of nominations. August 25, 2025, as the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures. September 09, 2025, as the date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken.

Nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any one of his proposers or seconders to the undersigned at his office in Room No RS-28, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi or if he is unavoidably absent, to the Assistant Returning Officers, Ms. Garima Jain, Joint Secretary or Shri Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, at the said office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any day (other than a public holiday) but not later than the 21st of August, 2025 .

