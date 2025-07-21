Jagdeep Dhankhar quits as VP on 'health' ground



In a surprising announcement Monday, Jagdeep Dhankhar said he is resigning as Vice-President on health grounds

New Delhi: In a surprising announcement Monday, Jagdeep Dhankhar said he is resigning as Vice-President on health grounds.

In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankar said his resignation will be effective immediately.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance wills Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankar said in his letter.

The resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of the Rajya Sabha – the Upper House of the Indian Parliament, comes on the first day of the 2025 Monsoon Session.

"The Most Controversial VP"

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been the most controversial figure on the post so far. He has been very often accused of bias towards the ruling dispensation.

Also, he is the only Rajya Sabha Chairman against whom a No-Confidence or Impeachment Motion was moved by the opposition parties.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is also known for his close to ties with the right wing RSS, his most notorious statement in the house is, “I hereby declare that RSS is a nationalist party.”

"Only Second VP to Resign"

Dhankar’s term was supposed to end on August 10, 2027. He is the only the second after V. V. Giri to resign as Vice President. Giri resigned from his post on 20 July 1969 to contest the presidential elections as an independent candidate.

Interestingly, only few days ago Dhankar had said that he wanted to retire peacefully on August 11, 2025.

Dhankar’s resignation as Vice President, and hence as Chairman Rajya Sabha, has sparked a debate.

Earlier today a lot many things happened in the Parliament that led to speculations that Dhankar in fact has been asked to resign. There are also reports of Prime Minister and Home Minister holding urgent meeting with ministers.

Also, some comments by BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda are also linked with the resignation of Dhankar. Responding to Malikarjun Kharge, Nadda, in a surprise statement, said,

“Nothing will go on records… Only what I said will go on record..”

This is prerogative of the Rajya Sabha Chairman to decide what will go on record and what not.

