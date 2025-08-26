Clamor for Justice as Israel targets hospital, kills journalists

A strong voice seeking justice is being raised from different parts of the world after Israel bombed Nasser Hospital in Gaza killing a number of Palestinians, including 5 journalists.

"Double Attack"

The Israeli occupation forces Monday August 25, 2025 bombed Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis of Gaza consecutively two times.

The occupation forces conducted the attack on the hospital around 10:00 Monday and a second attack minutes later when rescuers rushed to the hospital.

At least 20 Palestinians, including 5 journalists and health workers, were killed in the double attack by the Israeli occupation forces, the Civil Defence in Gaza said.

The 5 journalists killed in the latest Israeli attack included those working for Associated Press, Reuters, Al Jazeera and Middle East Eye.

Videos and images available online reveal horrific details of the Israeli attack on the Nasser Hospital, one of the last major medical facilities still partly functioning in Gaza. One video shows the second Israeli attack took place as a doctor holds up bloodied clothes to show journalists.

A video from Al Ghad TV showed the first hit the hospital’s fourth floor, where reporters regularly set up live shots, followed minutes later by another explosion that targeted medics and journalists attempting to reach the wounded. Emergency crews rushing up a damaged staircase at the hospital when a second strike tore through the building.

Clamor for Justice

Clamor for justice is growing after yet another Israeli targeting of hospital and journalists.

“There needs to be justice. We haven’t seen results or accountability measures yet,” United Nations rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva.

"The Israeli authorities have in the past announced investigations in such killings … but these investigations need to yield results,” he added.

Canada, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other countries have also condemned the Israeli attacks on Nasser Hospital. International human rights and humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the Foreign Press Association, have expressed “outrage” and “shock” at the attack, which also targeted medical workers.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a leading body which promotes press freedom, said Israel had failed to provide evidence to back up its allegations, according to BBC.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing ICC arrest warrant over war crimes in Gaza, said the attacks were a “tragic mishap”.

'UK must sanction Israel'

The International Centre for Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) has called for urgent UK sanctions on Israeli political and military leaders after the Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital, according to Al Jazeera.

“Israel’s double-tap strike of journalists is yet another example of its systematic targeting of the press and the healthcare system,” ICJP said.

“The UK must urgently implement sanctions to end the carte blanche impunity that has enabled Israel to commit war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocidal acts", it added.

ICJP also noted that just two weeks earlier, Al Jazeera journalists were also killed in an Israeli strike on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

"This is pattern matches its Investigation Unit’s evidence of systematic war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out in Gaza", it said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that four medics were killed in the Khan Younis attack after they rushed to help the victims of the first strike.

Reuters news agency said its cameraman, Husam al-Masri, was among those killed in the Gaza hospital attack. The Associated Press (AP) said Mariam Dagga, a freelance journalist working for it, was also killed. AP said it was "shocked and saddened" by the 33-year-old's death.

The others are said to have been Mohammed Salameh working for Al Jazeera, and photographer Muath Abu Taha, employed by the American TV Network NBC.

