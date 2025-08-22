Meet Akbar Siddiqui: Delhi Higher Judicial Services Exam Topper

Showcasing the brilliance and legacy of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Faculty of Law, Akbar Siddiqui has secured the top position in the Delhi Higher Judicial Services Examination

Friday August 22, 2025 11:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

Aligarh Muslim University: Showcasing the brilliance and legacy of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Faculty of Law, Akbar Siddiqui has secured the top position in the Delhi Higher Judicial Services Examination.

The result of the Delhi Higher Judicial Services Examination 2024, along with the merit list, was announced on August 20, 2025.

"A Distinguished Lawyer"

An alumnus of AMU 2007 batch, Akbar Siddiqui, is Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India. He is celebrated for his distinguished practice before the Supreme Court of India.

Siddiqui's role in the landmark Satender Kumar Antil case, which significantly shaped the jurisprudence on bail, is also noteworthy.

His achievement yet again cements the Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University as a cradle of some of the finest legal minds in the country.

"A Matter of Great Pride"

AMU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Naima Khatoon, has congratulated Akbar Siddiui on this remarkable feat.

“Siddiqui's accomplishment is a matter of great pride for AMU and its Faculty of Law. His journey from Aligarh to the Supreme Court and now to the higher judiciary is an inspiring example of academic rigor, professional excellence, and perseverance. We wish him continued success in serving the cause of justice.”

Akbar Siddiqui has obtained a total of 712 marks out of the total 1,000 marks to secure the first position in the merit list.

Siddiqui’s success adds another illustrious chapter to AMU’s rich tradition of producing leaders in the legal fraternity, inspiring future generations of aspiring jurists.

