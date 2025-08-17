EC was asked how many Bangladeshis in Bihar voter lists. His response

The Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Sunday failed to give a clear-cut answer when asked about the number of Nepalese, Bangladeshis and Myanmar (Rohingya) nationals found in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

New Delhi: The Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Sunday failed to give a clear-cut answer when asked about the number of Nepalese, Bangladeshis and Myanmar (Rohingya) nationals found in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The CEC Gyanesh Kumar was addressing a Press Conference Sunday at National Media Centre in New Delhi. The ECI Press Conference today was held amid the widespread allegations of election manipulations and flaws and faults in the voter lists. After over 10 minute of brief, CEC Gyanesh Kumar invited the reporters present there to ask questions.

“During door to door survey and enumeration, how many Nepalese, Bangladeshis and Myanmar nationals were found by Booth Level Officers (BLOs)? Does the Election Commission have any figure??” Sreeparna Chakrabarty of The Hindu newspaper asked a pointed question.

The CEC, however, failed to provide any figure. He, instead, started talking about the eligibility of the person contesting the assembly and parliamentary elections.

“There was a question how many Nepalese and Bangladeshis were found in the voter list... So I want to make it very clear… As per the Indian Constitution, only an Indian citizen can contest MP and MLA elections”, he said.

After a while, Gyanesh Kumar added that “if such people have submitted enumeration forms that will be checked and verified by September 30 and their names will not be included in the voter lists.”

The issue of illegal migrants, especially illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya (read Muslims) is frequently raised by the BJP, including the party’s top leadership. It is alleged that “some parties” are winning elections because of “illegal Bangladeshis”.

Very recently, the issue was also raised by PM Modi during his Independence Day Speech delivered from the Red Fort on Friday August 15, 2025.

The Election Commission while addressing the Press today said that the revision in electoral rolls is done before any elections. The BJP, however, has publicly claimed that the revision is done to remove the names of Bangladeshis from the electoral rolls.

“Illegal Migrants Voted in 2024 LS Elections???”

The BJP leadership had claimed the presence of “illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters” in Malegaon after it lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election to Congress in the Dhule Parliamentary constituency.

A big hue and cry was made. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was the one who raised the allegations in the Maharashtra Assembly. Fadnavis was also among the BJP leaders who used the “Vote Jihad” slur to target Muslims in Malegaon.

Following this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on January 08, 2025. The Special Investigation Team in its report submitted in the ongoing month August after seven months of probe said it found no proof of illegal migrants, Bangladeshis or Rohingya, in Malegaon.

The SIT in its report found some “documental irregularities” during the issuance of birth certificates, but no proof of illegal migrants.

The SIT report was submitted to Special Inspector General of Police (Nashik Range) Dattatray Karale (IPS) by Teghbir Singh Sandhu, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Malegon and the Member-Secretary of the SIT. Karale forwarded the SIT report to the State Government on August 08, 2025.

Interestingly, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had summoned hundreds of local citizens to verify the allegations leveled by CM Fadnavis and other BJP leaders. It, however, found no proof of illegal migrants residing in Malegaon.

Similar allegations were also leveled when the Election Commission announced Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar on July 01, 2025.

The Election Commission of India, which released the first draft of Bihar Voter Lists on August 01, 2025, has so far found no details of illegal migrants residing in the state.

