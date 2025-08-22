‘40 under 40’ Indian Muslims to be groomed for leadership

Mumbai: The All India Muslim Development Council (AIMDC) August 06, 2025 released the final list of 40 under 40 Muslims selected from different parts of India who will be groomed for leadership.

The All India Muslim Development Council had earlier launched a campaign titled '40 Under 40 Leaders' — an initiative aimed to identify, nurture, and empower the next generation of Muslim leaders in India.

The short-listing of 40 Muslims from all across India follows one of the most exhaustive and merit-based selection processes, which spanned a year-long journey and involved multiple stages of evaluation.

From 950 Applicants to 40 Leaders

The initiative drew an overwhelming response, with approximately 950 applications from across the country. Candidates came from diverse fields — education, politics, corporate leadership, engineering, medicine, activism, journalism, law, research, academia, entrepreneurship, economics, Shariah scholarship, counselling, motivational speaking, Ulemas, students and governance.

The journey began with a meticulous application process, requiring detailed documentation of qualifications, achievements, contributions to society, and personal background.

“Based on rigorous assessment criteria, 215 applicants were shortlisted for personal interviews. An expert panel then conducted comprehensive interviews, narrowing the field to 112. Following further scrutiny, 105 exceptional candidates earned a place in the in-person finale for 4 days”, Mohammed Imthiyaz, General Secretary AIMDC, said.

Four Days of Intense Evaluation in Bangalore

In India’s startup capital, Bengaluru, hosted the four-day in-person selection event, candidates participated in group discussions, parliamentary-style debates, and collaborative tasks designed to assess both individual brilliance and teamwork capabilities.

Organizers also closely evaluated their commitment to nation-building, sincerity towards the Community, Human Relations and personal discipline

From this stage, 70 leaders were selected; each awarded a Certificate of Leadership in addition to a Certificate of Participation.

Silent Assessment for the Final 40

On July 1, 2025, the same day as the 70 Leaders’ announcement, AIMDC formed an Adhoc (Consultation) Committee of “40 Under 40 Leader” blending self-nominated leaders and organizer nominations.

They were asked to pick two projects of their interest from a curated list of initiatives aligned with Community and nation-building.

“The objective was to evaluate their decision-making capabilities, foster team bonding, spark brainstorming, and plant the foundational seeds of advanced leadership skills”, Mohammed Imthiyaz said.

Unbeknownst to many participants, this period doubled as an “invisible” final evaluation. Organizers monitored sincerity, akhlaaq (good character), ikhlaas (pure intentions), punctuality and the ability to follow through on commitments.

Participation in educational events, organizational skills, and collaborative spirit were also critical factors in determining who would advance.

The Final 40: India’s Muslim Leaders of Tomorrow

After months of observation, assessment, and engagement, AIMDC announced the final “40 Under 40 Leaders” — individuals under the age of 40 whose vision, expertise, and dedication position them as catalysts for positive change on August 06, 2025.

“We were truly overwhelmed by the remarkable talent, dedication, and vision demonstrated by all 70 leaders who participated in the process. After a rigorous evaluation, the final 40 leaders selected under the 40 Under 40 Initiative will form the National Executive, serving as the strategic and driving force of the initiative”, Mohammed Imthiyaz said.

“Recognizing the immense value and potential of the remaining 30 outstanding leaders, we have proudly welcomed them as members of the National 40u40 Team. They will play a pivotal role in executing projects and events at all levels, ensuring our mission reaches communities across the country and contributes meaningfully to nation-building”, he said.

“This initiative is more than a recognition program — it is the foundation of a Change… These leaders represent the intellectual, moral, and strategic strength needed to guide our community and contribute meaningfully to the nation”, he added.

The “future leaders” are upbeat on their selection and to become part of the novel initiative.

“I came here thinking I would meet other young leaders. I leave knowing I am part of a network, a brotherhood and sisterhood of purpose,” said one of the selected leaders from Maharashtra.

“The process was humbling. It wasn’t just about our CVs — it was about our character, our sincerity, and our ability to work for something bigger than ourselves,” added another finalist from Kerala.

Fields of Expertise Represented in the Final 40

Education Specialists

Politicians & Policy Advocates

Corporate Leaders & Entrepreneurs

Engineers & Doctors

Activists & Journalists

Legal Experts & Researchers

Shariah Scholars & Counsellors

Motivational Speakers & Coaches

Economic Policy Experts

Ulemas

Students

Names of the Selected Candidates

Afza Khan (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh) Amreen Farooq (South East Delhi) Amrin Ayaz Shaikh (Pune, Maharashtra) Areefa Ali (Ajmer, Rajasthan) B Seeni Rahfu Nisha (Kilakarai, Tamil Nadu) Fathima Saba (Bengaluru, Karnataka) Gulzar Karishma Malik (Hyderabad, Telangana) Hina Fatima Sarfraz Ali Sayed (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Imaan Hawwa Hafiz (Ernakulam, Kerala) Juveriya Sarkar (Akola, Maharashtra) K. Hajira Ssulthana (Ambur, Tamil Nadu) Ramsa Jaan (Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir) Raniya Zulaikha (Kannur, Kerala) Rikza Pervez (Aligarh , Uttar Pradesh) Shabnam Mohammed Akbar Khan (Thane, Maharashtra) Zulekha S Rajani (Bengaluru, Karnataka) Mufti Yahya Moin Samar (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Abdul Gani Nadeem Punjabi (Navsari, Gujarat) Adil Kampoo (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Afsar Rayeen (Saharsa, Bihar) Asadullah Waliullah Khan (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Asiruddin Shaikh (Pune, Maharashtra) Dr Bilal Sheth (Aravalli, Gujarat) Dr Mirza Alamdar Ali Baig (Bangalore, Karnataka) Fahad Abdul Basit Hani (Thane, Maharashtra) Khan Abdur Rehman (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Md Faizan (Gopalganj , Bihar) Md Faizan Ahmad (Thakurganj , Bihar) Md Faizul Bari (Madhubani , Bihar) Md Fateen Raza (Central Delhi, Delhi) Md Hifzur Rahman (Muzaffarpur , Bihar) Md Osama (Samastipur , Bihar) Md Sadaf Kamran (Madhubani , Bihar) Md Saleh Umar (Katihar , Bihar Md Yazdani Feroze (Howrah, West Bengal) Mohamed Maaz (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) Mohammad Aamir Ansari (Bhopal , Madhya Pradesh) Mohammad Abdul Ahad (Hyderabad , Telangana) Mohammed Aftab Ahamed (Bangalore, Karnataka) Mohammed Feroz (Chennai , Tamil Nadu) Mohammed Gulam Ahmed Khan (Kalaburagi , Karnataka) Mohammed Ismail (Bengaluru , Karnataka) Mohd Imad Ali (Hyderabad , Telangana) Mohd Ovais (Malerkotla, Punjab) Mohd Zeeshan (Azamgarh , Uttar Pradesh) Mossab Mustafa Khan (Aurangabad , Maharashtra) Muhammed Rafi KE (Wayanad , Kerala) Mujtaba Muneeb (Aurangabad , Maharashtra) Nawaz S (Bengaluru , Karnataka) Nouman Alam (New Delhi) Ramiz Abdul Wadood (New Delhi) Reyaz Haider (Madhubani , Bihar) Sarfaraz Khan (Raichur, Karnataka) Sarfraj Nawaj (Sonipat, Haryana) Seemab Qayyum (Noida, Uttar Pradesh) Shaaz Ahmed Faruqui (Chennai , Tamil Nadu) Shaik Shabeer (Vijayawada , Andhra Pradesh) Sharukh Syed (Pune, Maharashtra) Sheikh Khurshid Alam (Kolkata, West Bengal) Suhaim ul islam (Baramulla , Jammu and Kashmir) Syed Ansar Ali (Nizamabad , Telangana) Meer Faisal (Gopalganj , Bihar) Syed Hamid Ali Moin (Hyderabad , Telangana) Syed Shoaib Qasim (Bangalore, Karnataka) Syed Umar Ahmed (Nellore, Andhra Pradesh) Tariq Abdullah Akhon (Leh, Ladakh) Umar Farooq Masoodi (Srinagar , Jammu and Kashmir) Wafi Shihad (Malappuram, Kerala) Yusuf Mohamedy (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Zubair Ahmed (New Delhi)

AIMDC Vision

The All India Muslim Development Council (AIMDC) said it is committed to fostering leadership that serves both the Community and the Nation with excellence, integrity, and unity.

"The "40 Under 40 Leaders Initiative" is envisioned as an incubator for change-makers, equipping them with networks, mentorship, and the moral compass required to navigate the complex challenges of modern society with Collective Efforts", the organisation said.

[The writer, Akhlaque SK is Career Counsellor based in Mumbai.]

