AMU student shines with Double Gold at Asian Championship Kazakhstan

Sabeera Haris - a Class XII student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has clinched two Gold Medals at the 16th Asian Championship, held in Kazakhstan

Wednesday August 27, 2025 11:44 PM , ummid.com News Network

Demonstrating outstanding shooting skills and determination, Haris bagged both individual Gold Medal and team Gold Medal Tuesday, to emerge as one of the top performers of the championship.

In a display of sheer determination and skill, Sabeera scripted the remarkable turnaround in the final match.

Starting from the 6th position with a score of 105 points, Sabeera fought her way into the top ranks and stunned the field by seizing the No. 1 position.

The highlight of her victory came when she outperformed India’s youngest shooter Addya Katiyal, who was the tournament leader with 113 points and widely regarded as the favorite for the top spot.

Sabeera’s consistency, composure under pressure, and tactical brilliance enabled her to dethrone the Indian star and secure a memorable win.

"One of the most thrilling finishes"

Sabeera’s triumph not only showcased her resilience but also underscored the rising competitiveness of the sport at the global stage. Her victory will be remembered as one of the most thrilling finishes of the tournament.

Congratulating her on this remarkable feat, AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Naima Khatoon called it a proud moment for the university.

"I am confident that Sabeera will continue to bring laureals to the university and the nation", she said.

Prof S. Amjad Ali Rizvi Secretary University Games Committee said Sabeera's victory is a testament to her hard work, discipline, and passion for the game.

“Sabeera has brought immense pride to the Aligarh Muslim University but also the nation with her exceptional performance. She is an inspiration for young athletes and a true role model,” said Prof Rizvi.

