Shravasti DM orders re-opening of Madrasas after Jamiat intervention

Wednesday August 27, 2025 10:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh): Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Trivedi Wednesday August 27, 2025 ordered re-opening of a number of Madrasas (Religious Seminaries) following his meeting with a delegation of Jamiat Ulema i Hind.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation led by General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Hakimuddin Qasmi following the consultation with Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani had met Uttar Pradesh Minority Affairs Minister Danish Ansari on Tuesday.

During the meeting with Danish Ansari, the Jamiat leaders made it clear that the organisation stands as a "shield for religious institutions", and any "unlawful or arbitrary action taken out of religious prejudice is considered as an act against the nation itself".

After listening to the Jamiat leaders, Danish Ansari advised them to meet Shravasti District Magistrate.

"DM Trivedi attentively listened to the concerns of the delegation and assured that all registered Madrasas would be reopened immediately, while the orders of the court would be followed with regard to other Madarsas", the Jamiat said.

[Jamia Ayesha Lil-banat, Rajpur Purona, Tehsil Jamunha in Shravasti, was reopened this very evening in the presence of the Jamia delegation.]

The DM's order came five days after Allahabad High Court in its ruling on August 21, 2025 ordered the reopening of 30 Madrasas in Shravasti.

But, despite the court's order, the local administration initiated a new round of questioning. Local administration also demolished the 64-year-old Madrasa Anwarul Uloom in Bangai Jamunha, in violation of the court’s directive.

"This act is not only an insult to the constitutional values but also completely unacceptable", the Jamiat said.

Nonetheless, following the meeting of Jamiat delegation - first with UP Minority Minister Danish Ali and later with Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Trivedi, a number of Madrasas were re-opened. Among them was Jamia Ayesha Lil-banat, Rajpur Purona, Tehsil Jamunha in Shravasti, which was reopened this very evening.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation today included Hafiz Saeed Akhtar (Secretary, Jamiat Ulama UP), Maulana Abdul Manan Qasmi (General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama District Shravasti), Mufti Mohammad Salman Qasmi (Sitapuri), Maulana Abdur Raqeeb (Teacher, Madrasa Noorul Uloom Bahraich), Maulana Zaid (Teacher, Madrasa Noorul Uloom Bahraich), Maulana Firoz (Rampur Jabdi, Shravasti), Maulana Siddiq Akhtar (Madrasa Noorul Uloom Bahraich), Maulana Ashfaq (Shravasti), and Hafiz Taqiuddin.

