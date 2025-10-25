White House confirms Trump, Xi Jinping meeting in South Korea

Washington: US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea, the White House has confirmed.

In a media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the much anticipated bilateral meeting between the two leaders will be held on Thursday October 30, 2025 on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) Summit.

The 2025 Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) Summit is taking place from October 31 to November 01 in South Korea's eastern city of Gyeongju.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting for both the leaders since Trump's return to office as US President in January 2021. The two leaders had last met in 2019, during Trump's first term as President.

Trump, Xi Meeting Agenda

Besides confirmation that Trump and Xi will be meeting on coming Thursday, the White House has not shared more details about the agenda.

But, as the bilateral meeting between the two is being held amidst tariff war and hightened tension between the world's two largest economies, trade is likely to take centrestage.

Meanwhile, Trump while embarking on his Asia tour said he will be discussing with Xi Jinping a lot of things, including Taiwan.

"We have a pretty long meeting scheduled. We can work out a lot of our questions and our doubts, and our tremendous asset together", Trump said while talking to reporters.

"I will be talking about Taiwan. I won't go there, but I will be talking about it. Lot of respect for Taiwan...," Trump added.

Trump's mention of Taiwan ahead of his meeting with Xi could be tricky as China considers it a red line. Taiwan is a self-governed island but China asserts sovereignty over it.

Trump's Asia tour includes participation in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit 2025 to be held in Malaysia Sunday. Trump will then visit Japan and South Korea where he will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

