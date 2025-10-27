EC to verify 51 cr voters across 12 States/UTs in SIR Phase 2

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Monday announced to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) starting November 04, 2025

October 27, 2025

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Monday announced to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) starting November 04, 2025.

The Poll Panel had conducted the Phase 1 of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar which had sparked a huge outrage because of massive deletion of voters and addition of new unverified voters having dubious addresses and names.

The discrepancies in the process also forced some opposition parties and activists to move to the Supreme Court of India prompting it to issue warnings multiple times .

The Poll Panel, however, announced to conduct the Phase 2 of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 States and UTs after, as per its own claim, “successfully conducting Phase 1 of SIR in Bihar with zero appeal”.

The 12 States and UTs where the revision of electoral rolls and voter lists will be held are:

1. Andaman & Nicobar, 2. Chhattisgarh, 3. Goa, 4. Gujarat, 5. Kerala, 6. Lakshadweep, 7. Madhya Pradesh, 8. Puducherry, 9. Rajasthan, 10. Tamil Nadu, 11. Uttar Pradesh and 12. West Bengal

“The process will cover a total of 50,99.46 Lakh (around 51 crore) voters”, the Election Commission said while releasing the state-wise data of voters.

The Election Commission of India addressing a specially convened press conference in New Delhi Monday also said the schedule of electoral roll revision in Assam will be announce separately.

Earlier, State Election Commissions of states, including Maharashtra, where civic elections are due, had requested the Poll Panel to keep voter lists revision in these states pending.

But, the Election Commissioner announced electoral revision in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal where state elections are scheduled in 2026.

Phase 2 SIR Schedule

As per the Election Commission of India, the Phase 2 Sir in 12 States and UTs will begin with enumeration on November 04, 2025 and end on February 07, 2026 with the release of the Final Electoral Rolls.

The full schedule as shared by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Monday is:

House to house Enumeration: November 4 – December 4, 2025

November 4 – December 4, 2025 Draft electoral rolls publication: December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 Claims and objections: December 9, 2025 – January 8, 2026

December 9, 2025 – January 8, 2026 Hearings for notices: Till January 31, 2026

Till January 31, 2026 Final electoral rolls publication: February 7, 2026

The Election Commission also released today the number of existing Pollings Stations/BLOs, BLAs of political parties, ket steps of the process, and other details of 12 States and UTs.

The Poll Panel is of the view that the revision will "purify" the electoral rolls. "Pure Electoral Rolls Strengthen Democracy", the EC said.

Eligibility of Electors

Explaining the eligibility of electors, the Election Commission of India said an elector must be:

Citizen of India

At least 18 years of age

Ordinary resident of the constituency

Not disqualified under any law

Ahead of launching the process, the Election has also released proforma of Form 6, 7 and 8. Form 6 is declaration form for enrolment, Form 7 is for deletion and Form 8 is for correction and shifting.

