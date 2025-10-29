India's TRAI gives nod to DoT's own "Truecaller"

Wednesday October 29, 2025

The Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) has accepted the DoT proposal to rollout its own caller ID system CNAP, helping phone users to avoid reliance on third party service providers like Truecaller.

The Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service offered by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), which displays the identity of the calling party on mobile phones, is operational since February 2024. The service, however, is optional.

Consequently, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) sought the TRAI's nod to make the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) a default feature.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its response to the Department of Telecommunications’ request said it has agreed with its key observations on implementing the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) as a default feature.

Changes to expect

Without the caller ID feature, smartphone users in case they receive calls from unknown numbers have to rely on the third party app like Truecaller to check and verify the caller's identity.

Once the DoT rolls out its own caller ID feature, CNAP, the identity of the caller will be displayed on the phone screen as per the name registered with their telecom operator at the time of SIM verification.

The subscribers will not require to download and install the third party caller identification app. The CNAP feature will do the job by default.

If any user does not wish to access the incoming call feature, she/he may request their telecom service provider (TSP) to disable it.

The TRAI said that each access service provider will establish and operate a Calling Name (CNAM) database comprising the subscriber's name against their telephone number. When a phone call is received, the terminating access service provider will query its Local Number Portability Database (LNPD) to determine the originating access service provider of the call.

Phase-wise Launch

The DoT has also carried out test runs before the feature's natiowide launch. The department said the feature will be launched for 4G and 5G network users first in select cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru and later across India.

The TRAI said that CNAP will help curb the growing menace of spam and scam calls by revealing the caller’s name before the call is answered.

“The measure will allow the called party to make an informed choice about whether to answer the incoming calls from unkown numbers,” the regulator noted, adding that it will also help boost trust in digital communication.

The TRAI, however, has not yet confirmed the exact date of the fearure's rollout.

