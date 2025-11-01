The Prophet's City Madinah joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has added Madinah al Munawwarah, The Holy City of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in its Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy

Saturday November 1, 2025 2:08 PM , Saudi Press Agency

Riyadh: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has added Madinah al Munawwarah, The Holy City of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in its Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy.

The inclusion of Madinah in the UNESCO list of Creative Cities Network confirms The Prophet's City's growing status as a global hub for culinary excellence besides being a Pilgrimage centre.

The UNESCO also included Saudi capital Riyadh in the list in the design category. The UN body announced the inclusion of Madinah and Riyadh in its prestigious list on the occasion of World Cities Day.

“This significant inclusion is the culmination of integrated national efforts led by the Culinary Arts Commission in cooperation with multiple Saudi entities”, local officials said.

Key partners in preparing the nomination file included the Madinah Region Principality, the Al Madinah Region Development Authority, the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, and the Madinah Region Municipality.

“The strong collaboration with local businesses specializing in the culinary arts ensured the comprehensive file met all of UNESCO's rigorous requirements and criteria”, the officials said.

Significance of Madinah

Madinah, The City of Prophet which attracts millions of visitors annually including Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, is renowned for its rich culinary heritage.

Situated on vital trade and pilgrimage routes, the city is a hub of regional cultural and commercial diversity. Its distinct food culture is deeply rooted in its history, fertile volcanic soil, and diverse influences from various civilizations, resulting in a unique tapestry of flavors and gastronomic traditions.

“This international recognition is a significant milestone for Madinah's future, placing it on the map of global culinary excellence, and enhancing its international presence in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to solidify the Kingdom's global leadership”, officials said.

Madinah is home to Saudi Arabia’s first culinary market, Souq Al-Tabbakhah, which supports partnerships between local chefs and private businesses to develop the city’s food industry while preserving its authenticity.

The city also focuses on documenting traditional recipes, reducing food waste, and empowering entrepreneurs in gastronomy.

Riyadh: A Hub for Design and Innovation

The Architecture and Design Commission announced Riyadh’s inclusion after leading a comprehensive nomination effort in collaboration with government entities, academic institutions, and private-sector partners.

The nomination showcased Riyadh’s dynamic design landscape — spanning architecture, urban, industrial, interior, product, and digital design — reflecting its growing position as a regional hub for innovation.



Dr. Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, described the milestone as “a historic step that reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to make Riyadh a global model in harnessing creativity for urban and cultural development.”



She emphasized that the recognition is the result of the National Architecture and Design Strategy, which fosters innovation, empowers Saudi talent, and promotes design as a tool for sustainable growth and improved quality of life.



Al-Sulaiman added that the Commission aims to cement Riyadh’s position as a global design capital, inspiring other cities through initiatives that support creative practices, strengthen public-private-academic collaboration, and empower Saudi designers to play a leading role in achieving Vision 2030 objectives.



Riyadh’s selection reflects its unique architectural identity — a blend of heritage and modernity — supported by major design and urban development projects and world-class research centers advancing innovation in architecture and design.

Saudi Arabia now has five cities in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network: Al-Ahsa (2015) for crafts and folk art, Buraidah (2021) for culinary arts, Taif (2024) for literature, Riyadh (2025) for design and Madinah (2025) for culinary arts.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network, established in 2004, includes 350 cities in over 100 countries, across eight fields: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, music, and architecture.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic