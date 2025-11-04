Meet Sayyed Tabish: Malegaon boy (22) who cracked CA Final 2025

Sayyed Tabish Aejaz of Malegaon has cracked the Chartered Accountant Final (CA Final) September 2025 exam the result of which was declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Monday

Tuesday November 4, 2025 1:53 AM , Mohammed Abdullah Faizee

CA Final Result 2025: Sayyed Tabish Aejaz of Malegaon has cracked the Chartered Accountant Final (CA Final) September 2025 exam the result of which was declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Monday.

The CA Final Group 1 exam was held from September 03 to 08, 2025 and CA Final Group 2 exam was held from September 10 to 14, 2025.

The ICAI announced the results of CA Final Group 1 and 2 both on Monday.

Among the 11,466 candidates who cracked the CA Final September 2025 Exam and qualified as Chartered Accountants is Sayyed Tabish Aejaz from Malegaon.

District Judge’s Son Becomes CA

Sayyed Tabish Aejaz is son of Sayyed Aejaz who belongs to the Textile City Malegaon but currently serving as District Judge in Nagpur.

Tabish’s uncle Sayyed Shahzad Hussain is also a Chartered Accountant (CA) and is practicing in Malegaon. His grandfather, Sayyed Hussain Ali was a teacher.

Tabish completed his junior college from Jai Hind College in Dhule and graduation (B Com) from Malegaon City College .

“The biggest challenge however was the Class 10 Exam which I completed studying in six different schools in as many cities of Maharashtra because of my father’s postings and transfers as a judge”, Tabish told ummid.com.

Tabish said he prepared for the CA Exams since joining junior college. “And, since my uncle Sayyed Shahzad Hussain is also a Chartered Accountant, it became quite easier for me”, he said.

Tabish Joins Club of Young CAs of Malegaon

Sayyed Tabish cracked the CA Final exams at the age of 22, and joined the coveted club of the bright students of Malegaon who became Chartered Accountant at a very young age.

Besides Tabish, other from Malegaon who cracked the CA Final exam at the young age are:

Siddhant Upendra Mehta (21)

Krishma Singhvi (21)

Gaurav Badera (21)

Rushabh Vikram Mehta (22)

Sayyed Tabish Aejaz Hussain (22)

CA Final September 2025 Toppers

Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod (MP) is the CA Final September 2025 Topper. Tejas Mundada and Bakul Gupta are second and third.

Mukund Agiwal secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in CA Final September 2025 securing 100% marks.

AIR 2 Tejas Mundada is from Hyderabad and he passed the exam with 82% marks.

CA Final Group–I pass percentage is 24.66 per cent and Group–II pass percentage is 25.26 per cent.

Along with CA Final results, the ICAI has also announced today the result of CA Foundation and CA Intermediate. Both the exams were held in the month of September 2025.

CA Foundation September 2025 Toppers

L Rajalakshmi from Chennai secured the top position in CA Foundation September 2025 with 360 marks (90 per cent). Prem Agarwal (354 marks) came second whereas Neel Rajesh Shah (353 marks) secured the third position.

The overall pass percentage of the CA Foundation September 2025 exam is 14.78 per cent.

A total of 98,827 candidates had appeared in the CA Foundation September 2025 exam. Of them, 14,609 were declared passed.

CA Intermediate September 2025 Toppers

CA Intermediate September 2025 Toppers included Neha Khanwani (505 marks), Kriti Sharma (503 marks) and Akshat Birendra Nautiyal (500 marks).

A total of 93,074 appeared in CA Intermediate September 2025 Group I exam. Of them, 8,780 cleared the exams registering a pass percentage of 9.43%.

On the other hand, a total of 69,768 candidates appeared in CA Intermediate September 2025 Group II exam. Of them, 18,938 passed with a passing rate of 27.14%.

Only 3,663 candidates cleared both the groups with a pass percentage of 10.06%.

[Mohammed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic