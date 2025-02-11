In a first for Malegaon, City College to get Autonomous status

Tuesday February 11, 2025 9:19 PM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee, ummid.com

[Malegaon City College Qedwai Road campus]

Malegaon: The Malegaon City Arts, Science and Commerce College, popularly known as City College, is set to become Malegaon’s first ‘Autonomous College’.

Talks of the University Grants Commission’s initiative to accord Autonomous Status to colleges in India first surfaced in October 2022 . The UGC finally released official notification in April 2023, simultaneously asking interested Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to send their application.

“Affiliated or Constituent Colleges of any discipline, whether Government, aided, partially aided, or unaided/self-finance having at least 10 years of existence and accredited either by NAAC; or by NBA for at least three Programme(s); or from a UGC-empaneled accreditation agency are eligible to apply for Autonomous Status, provided they are under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act”, the UGC notification dated April 03, 2023 said.

The Malegaon City College sent its application after a thorough study following the publication of the UGC notification.

“A team of experts and our staff assessed the college as per the UGC guidelines and requirements. Enthused by the positive result, we took the approval of the management and applied to the University Grants Commission for Autonomous status”, Dr. Arif Anjum, Vice Principal of The Malegaon City College, told ummid.com.

MGVs Arts, Commerce & Science College, Malegaon City

The Malegaon City Arts, Science and Commerce College is affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University, known as Pune University, and run by Mahatma Gandhi (M.G.) Vidyamandir Trust in two campuses in Malegaon.

The trust, founded by former Maharashtra Minister Bhausaheb Hiray in the year 1952, has to its credit establishment of a chain of educational institutions across Nashik district and in Mumbai.

The Malegaon City College, which got UGC recognition in 1976, is among the second round of institutions established by the trust in Malegaon, and has passouts and alumni spread in India as well as abroad.

The City College submitted its proposal seeking Autonomous status to the UGC under the guidance of Chairperson Mahatma Gandhi (M.G.) Vidyamandir Pushpatai Hiray, General Secretary M.G. Vidyamandir Prashant Hiray, Coordinator M.G. Vidyamandir Apoorva Hiray, and CDC Vice Chairman Dr. Shubash Nikam.

‘Gearing up for Autonomous Status’

In the meanwhile, the Malegaon City College has already started readying its staff and students as per the UGC norms for autonomous colleges.

“Besides other benefits, Autonomous Status will give us liberty to redesign and restructure the syllabus. This will be a game changer for Malegaon, which is an Industrial City known for its textile and plastic industries, and unmatchable talent in Automobiles and other trades”, he added.

[The Team: (From L to R) Principal City College Dr Rizwana Hamdani, Dr Shakeb Mumtaz Hussain, Vice Principal Dr Arif Anjum, Dr Rizwan Khan and Dr Nasim Ansari]

“We want a syllabus and courses that should not only prepare our students for the national and international challenges but also make them solution providers and stimulus for the local industries”, Dr Anjum said.

For this purpose, Dr Anjum said, the college management has formed different teams to design and restructure the existing syllabus and curriculum looking into all these aspects.

“Our focus will also be on bringing innovations in teaching techniques, evolving new methods of students’ assessment and conduct of examinations”, Dr Anjum said.

Malegaon’s 1st Autonomous College Soon

As per the UGC data updated on August 27, 2024, there are a total of 1,222 autonomous colleges affiliated to 127 universities in different states of India. Tamil Nadu has a maximum of 296 autonomous colleges.

Maharashtra has 206 autonomous colleges in the state, including 83 – the maximum, affiliated to the University of Mumbai. A total of 48 Autonomous Colleges in Maharashtra are affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Only 04 institutions in the Nashik district have so far been awarded Autonomous Status by the UGC. They are K.K. Wagh Institute of Engineering Nashik, Matoshri College of Engineering and Research Center Nashik, Sandip Institute of Technology and Research Centre Nashik, and S.N.J.B.’s Late Sau. Kantabai Bhavarlalji Jain College of Engineering, Chandwad.

The Malegaon City College will be 5th in Nashik district and 1st institute in Malegaon accorded Autonomous status.

“Our application is now under the final stage of the UGC approval and we expect the good news any moment”, Dr Arif Anjum said.

