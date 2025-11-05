20 Years of Nitish Govt in Bihar: Milli Council Releases White Paper

Bhopal: The All India Milli Council (AIMC) has released a comprehensive White Paper 2025 titled “Performance of ‘Sushasan Babu’ Governance in Bihar” ahead of the state elections.
This White Paper 2025, released through a Press Release, objectively analyses how the Nitish Kumar government has performed across key dimensions- governance, economy, infrastructure, migration, corruption, poverty, inflation, education, public health, women’s safety, communal harmony and law & order -- drawing on official data and field observations to present a factual account of the state’s trajectory over last two decades.
The White Paper 2025 concludes that Nitish Kumar’s two-decade rule — once praised as “Sushasan” (good governance) — now stands questioned on nearly every front. From economic growth and social justice to education, employment and law enforcement, the state shows signs of deep systemic failure.
The objective of this White Paper is not political but civic- to enable informed voting and evidence-based reflection on 20 years of governance in Bihar, the release claimed. The report calls upon citizens, civil society and political leaders to prioritize accountability and inclusivity as Bihar moves toward a new political phase.
Meanwhile, it may be pointed out here that people of Bihar will exercise their franchise in the upcoming State Assembly Elections in two phases to be held on 6th and 11th November 2025, leading to the formation of a new government in the state. The two main contenders in Bihar are NDA and Mahagathbandhan which vie with each other for voter attention.
While every election is a vital step in empowering citizens to voice their aspirations and hold the government accountable through their votes, it is equally important that this exercise remains free, fair, transparent and informed. Bihar elections 2025 are unique in many ways-not only because of emerging players in the fray giving more political options to the people, but also because this election stands as a referendum on the last 20 years of Nitish Kumar’s governance, the release said.
From 2020 to 2025, Nitish Kumar led three coalition governments- two under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and one under the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) — earning the nickname “Palturam” for frequent political realignments. Despite being the junior partner post-2020 (JD-U 43 seats, BJP 74), he became CM under NDA, later shifted to MGB in 2022, and rejoined the NDA in January 2024, assuming office as CM for the ninth time.
Nitish Kumar’s shifting alliances have eroded his support among Bihar’s 17.7% Muslim population.
Despite official claims of development, Bihar’s economic base remains weak.
Bihar continues to be India’s poorest state.
Despite its “Sushasan” claim, Bihar under Nitish Kumar has witnessed repeated corruption scandals — including the Srijan, MNREGA, Paddy, and BPSC scams — reflecting weak institutional accountability.
Between 2024–2025, 18 bridges collapsed, including 12 within just 20 days in mid-2024.
Major incidents occurred in Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Nalanda (Nitish’s home district), exposing rampant corruption in public works.
Bihar’s overall crime rate rose 80.2% (2005–2024) compared to 32.5% nationally (2015–2023). Once hailed for restoring order and ending ‘Jungle Raj’, Nitish Kumar’s Bihar now faces resurgent criminal activity and weakened policing.
