Left Unity sweeps JNU Students’ Union Polls 2025

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections 2025 Thursday saw a clear sweep by the Left Unity.

Thursday November 6, 2025 8:18 PM , ummid.com News Network

[(Clockwise from left) Newly elected JNUSU President Aditi Mishra, JNUSU Gen Secretary Sunil Uadav, JNUSU Vice President Gopika and JNUSU Joint Secretary Danish Ali.]

JNUSU 2025 Elections: Final Results

In the JUNSU 2025 President Election, Aditi Mishra of Left Unity defeated Vikas Patel of BJP students’ wing ABVP. Aditi got a total of 1,861 votes whereas Patel could get 1,447 votes.

The Left Unity also secured the other three top JNUSU posts.

In the Vice President elections, Left Unity’s K Gopika secured 2,966 votes and defeated Tanya Kumari of ABVP who got 1,730 votes.

The JUNSU election for the post of General Secretary saw a close contest where Sunil Yadav of the Left Unity edged past Rajweshwar Kant of ABVP by a narrow margin.

Danish Ali is the other Left Unity candidate who won the JNUSU elections 2025 held for the post of Joint Secretary. Danish Ali bagged 1,991 votes whereas her nearest rival, Anuj Damara of ABVP, got 1,762 votes.

JNUSU Election 2025

Polling for the JNU Students' Union was held on November 04, 2025. A total of 9,043 students were eligible to cast their votes. Polling ended with a vote percentage of around 67%.

Counting of votes were held today when the results of all the top JNUSU posts were declared by 07:30 PM. There were reports of clashes between the rival groups on the counting day.

In total, there were seven candidates for the President’s post, three for Vice President, five for General Secretary, and five for Joint Secretary. Around 30% of the central panel nominees were women this year.

The election, which also saw participation from NSUI, BAPSA, and other independent groups, was marked by spirited campaigning and high engagement across the campus.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University is the Left bastion, and the students' union has always been dominated by the Left candidates. In 2024 too, the Left unity had won all the top 4 posts of the JNU Students Union.

