Rahul Gandhi’s 'Vote Chori H Files' has a curious link to Brazilian model

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday released ‘Vote Chori H Files’, alleging there were over 25 lakh dubious voters in various names, including a popular Brazilian model, in the 2024 Haryana elections

Wednesday November 5, 2025 8:05 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday released ‘Vote Chori H Files’, alleging there were over 25 lakh dubious voters in various names, including a popular Brazilian model, in the 2024 Haryana elections.

The BJP retained power in Haryana winning 48 of the total 90 seats in Haryana whereas Congress had to settle down with just 37 seats, as per the final results of the 2024 assembly elections in the state held in October 2024.

“25 Lakh Vote Chori”

Addressing a specially convened press conference at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi with the help of the Election Commission data said the difference of vote share between Congress and the BJP in Haryana was 22,779 leaders.

“Congress got just 22,779 votes less than the BJP in the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections whereas our analysis found over 25 lakh voters with dubious records”, Rahul Gandhi claimed.

“It means 12.5% of the total votes or 1 in every 8 votes polled in the 2024 Haryana state elections were doubtful”, he added.

Giving the breakup of, what he claimed, “25 Lakh Vote Chori”, in Haryana, Rahul said, “The analysis of the Haryana electoral lists revealed 521,619 duplicate voters, 93,174 voters with invalid addresses and 19,26,351 bulk voters.”

“Among them was, curiously, a Brazilian model”, Rahul Gandhi sharing the image of Matheus Ferrero, apparently alleging that she actually did not vote but her image was found in the Haryana Voters Lists provided by the Election Commission.

“She voted 22 times and in 10 booths. This is a proof of a centralized operation. This indicates that all this is being done at centralized level, and not booth level”, Rahul claimed.

Rahul also shared the example of a woman voter who voted 223 times in 2 booths.

“These are just few examples to show what’s going on. Otherwise, there are hundreds and thousands of such cases”, he claimed.

“House no 0 is not for homeless”

Rahul Gandhi Wednesday also countered Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who while replying to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier allegations of Vote Chori first in Mahadvepura and later in Aland assembly constituencies, said zero addresses in voter lists are of homeless and of the people living under bridges, lampposts and footpaths.

“The Election Commissioner is lying”, Rahul Gandhi said while sharing the image of a voter ‘Narendra’ who has a home but electoral list shows his address as “House No 0”.

“There was no election in Haryana… There was clear-cut theft”, Rahul alleged.

Rahul also accused the Election Commissioner of colluding with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure BJP’s victory.

“These gentlemen colluded with the BJP to ensure that the Congress could not win in Haryana, the Election Commission is in partnership with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, and they have destroyed the democratic foundation of this country”, Rahul alleged.

“There is absuoltely nothing in this presentation that has not been backed by 100 per cent proof. Every single piece of data that we have used here comes from the Election Commission, is from their records, is from their voter lists, we have just checked it, cross-checked it and shown you the reality of the Indian Democracy right now”, he said.

Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Full Press Conference

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” Press Conference today was held a day before the first phase of polling for Bihar Assembly Election 2025 . And, addressing the media Rahul expressed apprehensions that the BJP could use similar “Vote Chori” model in Bihar as well.

The Election Commission has not so far responded to Rahul Gandhi’s new allegations of “Vote Chori” and “Vote Theft”. However, speaking on behalf of the BJP, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijuji rejected Rahul Gandhi’s claims calling them “rubbish”.

Rijuji also did not explain why the Brazilian model’s image was found in the Haryana electoral list.

“Rahul Gandhi is fond of foreign visits, and foreign countries and foreigners are always is his mind. This is why he is talking of such rubbish thing”, Rijuji said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic