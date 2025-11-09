SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2025 Released: Direct Link to Download

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card and hall ticket of candidates who have registered for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam on its official website ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had earlier confirmed that it will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam (CHSL Tier 2025) starting from November 12, 2025 in online mode.

According to the notification, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025 exam will be held in multiple slots on multiple dates as per the details mentioned in the admit card of candidates released by the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Download

Click here to go to the official website: ssc.gov.in . Enter Registration number and the Password Enter the Captcha code as seen in the box Click on the log-in button Click on the given link to download your admit card Take a printout

Candidates should check that all the details - including image, name, exam centre name, exam date and time, are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error, candidates are advised to contact the Staff Selection Commission immediately.

Important Note

Candidates should note that the admit card is the essential document and they must carry it to the exam centre. Failing to produce the admit card might result in their denial to enter the exam hall.

The Staff Selection Commission had asked candidates to confirm their exam centre, slot and date using the link given on the website.

The SSC has released the admit card of the candidates who are registered and have confirmed exam slot, date and time using Self Slot Selection link on the official website.

Candidates should also note that those who have registered but did not use the self selection facility before the deadline, in this case October 28, then their application is considered as cancelled and their admit card is not released.

About SSC CHSL Exam 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE) Tier 1 and Tier 2 to fill about 3,131 vacancies.

Candidates clearing the CHSL Tier 1 exam will be eligible for CHSL Tier 2 exam which will be held in February/March 2026. Detailed schedule of CHSLE Tier 2 2026 will be released on the official website later on.

The competitive examinations are conducted for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest update regarding the exam syllabus, guidelines for the selection process, exam cities and centres, shifts and slots, admit card and e call letter release date and result date and time.

