Asaduddin Owaisi’s formula to stop BJP in Bihar sparks buzz

A day after 2025 Assembly election results, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi has proposed a formula to stop the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming a government in Bihar

The BJP has long dreamed of forming a government in Bihar, and it is all but certain that its dream will come true as it has emerged as the single largest party after the 2025 Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav.

The Bihar Assembly has a total of 243 seats. The BJP has won 89 seats whereas its alliance partner, Janata Dal (United) has won 85 seats. With the help of other smaller parties, the BJP-JD (U) led NDA alliance has won a total of 202 seats – much more than the magic figure of 121 required to form a government.

However, there is a catch.

Nitish Kumar wants to remain Chief Minister of Bihar. But the BJP, which had declined to name him the CM face during the election, has so far maintaining a guarded silence over the new CM pick.

Amidst the brewing tension over the CM face within the NDA, the AIMIM has added fuel to fire by proposing an interesting formula which the Owaisi’s party believes will stop the BJP from forming a government in Bihar.

AIMIM Formula for Bihar

The AIMIM has won a total of 5 seats in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. On the other hand, the Cong-RJD Mahagathbandhan has won a total of 35 seats – far less than the magic number of 121 to form a government.

However, if Nitish Kumar joins in with his 85 MLAs, the BJP’s dream to form a government in Bihar could remain a dream again.

And this is what Asaduddin Owaisi has proposed.

“There is still a chance…

“Janata Dal (U), RJD, Congress, AIMIM, CPI (ML), CPI (M) EQUAL to Government”, the AIMIM Bihar Unit wrote in a post on social media platform X.

In another post on micro blogging site X, AIMIM rolled out a more detailed formula to form a non-BJP government in Bihar.

“We have always been doing the politics of accommodation, not divisive…

“There is still a chance…

“AIMIM – Chief Minister

“JD (U) – Two Deputy Chief Ministers and 20 Ministers

“RJD – Six Ministers

“Congress – Two Ministers

“CPI (ML) – 1 Minister

“CPI (M) – 1 Minister

“Equal to Sarkar”, the AIMIM Bihar wrote on X ending its post saying, “Nitish Kumar Prime Minister face in 2029.”

To double down the AIMIM proposal, Asaduddin Owaisi himself, while talking to a news channel, said "he is ready to work with Nitish Kumar".

Is the AIMIM formula practical?

The AIMIM formula may look hypothetical, but mathematically it is practical as the above parties together have a total of 125 seats – 4 more than the required 121.

This is why the AIMIM proposal of a non-BJP government in Bihar has sparked buzz.

Political analysts are of the opinion that the AIMIM formula can really destroy the BJP Bihar game plan, if it tries to make someone other than Nitish Kumar the new Chief Minister of Bihar.

It is in public domain that Nitish Kumar is not ready to leave the CM chair which he holds since last 20 years. But, the BJP does not want this as it wants to someone from the party to lead the new government.

The political commentators say if the BJP is not ready to support Nitish Kumar as CM, he may switch side and join hands with RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan, which will also need support of 5 AIMIM MLAs to form a non-BJP government.

The Secular Parties’ Owaisi Dilemma

Interestingly, Asaduddin Owaisi had proposed to contest the 2025 Bihar elections as one of the constituents of the INDIA bloc’s Mahagathbandhan.

Owaisi started with a demand of 20 seats then came down to 10, then to 6 and finally to 5 which the AIMIM had won in 2020.

The Mahagathbandhan, however, refused to accommodate the AIMIM, and the result is that the AIMIM not only retained its earlier tally but also improved its vote share .

Political analysts say “AIMIM as Chief Minister” in Owaisi’s Bihar formula is a gimmick. If any negotiation indeed starts and these so called secular parties are really interested in forming a non-BJP government in Bihar, Owaisi may settle down for the post of Deputy CM, accepting Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.

At the moment, the AIMIM formula looks like a pipe dream. Also, some political commentators are of the view that Owaisi's formula is unrealistic, and the AIMIM Chief is actually mocking the Mahagathbandhan parties. But, if the war within the BJP-JD (U) NDA alliance over the post of Chief Minister intensifies, it can certainly attract Nitish Kumar if he wants to remain Chief Minister of Bihar.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com]

