Live Updates: Bihar Election 2025 Results Go Exit Polls Way

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results Live Updates: Counting of votes in 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar began Friday morning, and the result is going the Exit Polls way as early trends show BJP-JDU+ NDA alliance leading over RJD-Cong+ Mahagathbandhan or INDIA alliance.

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results Live Updates: The BJP-JDU+ NDA is heading for a landslide victory in Bihar where counting of votes for the 2025 Assembly Election is underway.

As per the trends at 11:15 AM, the NDA alliance is leading on 191 seats whereas the RJd-Cong INDIA bloc is struggling at 48 seats.

The Election Commission update shows, the BJP is leading on 82 seats and could emerge as the single largest party in Bihar for the first time in the state's history.

The JD (U) is close behind the BJP with a lead on 80 seats. Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan candidates are also leading on a huge 23 seats, as per the latest trends.

On ther hand, the RJD candidates are ahead on 36 seats and Congress on 5 seats.

Owaisi's AIMIM is leading on 03 seats.

Assembly or Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar were held in two phases. Polling for the first phase was held on November 06, 2025 which ended with a voter turnout of 65.08%.

On the other hand, Polling for the second phase was held on November 11, 2025 which saw the voter turnout of 68.76%.

The overall poll percent , as per the Election Commission of India, was 66.91% - highest since 1951 when the first assembly election was held.

Almost all the exit polls had predicted the massive victory of NDA alliance comprising of the BJP, Janata Dal (United) and other parties.

And the early trends after the counting of votes today showed the results exactly going the same way.

What is surprising is that the BJP, and not the JDU or RJD, is emerging as the single largest party.

Bihar Election Result at 09:35 AM

As per the trends at 09:30 AM, the NDA alliance is leading on the 157 of the total 243 seats.

The BJP is leading on 82 seats, Janata Dal U candidates are ahead on 66 seats and LJPRV is ahead on 8 seats.

As against this, the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance of INDIA bloc is ahead on 75 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD is leading on 59 seats and its alliance partner Congress is ahead on 11 seats.

Others are leading on 4 seats. They including Prashant Kishor's JSP which is leading on 3 seats, Asauddin Owaisi;s AIMIM which ahead in 1 seat.

