Azam Khan, son Abdullah Azam back in jail

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam have been sent to jail after they were pronounced guilty by Rampur Court.

Azam Khan was granted bail and released from jail two months ago. On the other hand, his son Abdullah Azam was released around nine months ago.

The Rampur Court sentenced Azam Khan and Abdulla Azam to seven years in jail after finding them guilty in a case involving two PAN cards.

4 बार कैबिनेट मंत्री,7 बार विधायक,सांसद रहे आज़म ख़ान और उनके पुत्र विधायक रहे अब्दुल्लाह आज़म को 2 पैनकार्ड होने के मामले में जेल डाल दिया गया !



बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री दो इलेक्शन कार्ड रखकर 2 जगह वोट करते हैं तो उससे लोकतंत्र मज़बूत हो रहा है !



वाह रे देश का क़ानून और… pic.twitter.com/UTv1QFLHQf — Ahmad Raza (@ahmadrazarjd) November 17, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Police took the two in their custody in the courtroom itself. Both were later sent to Rampur Jail.

Talking to reporters outside the Rampur Jail, Azam Khan declined to comment on the court's verdict.

Their lawyer, however, said the Rampur Court verdict will be challenged in the High Court.



