Azam Khan, son Abdullah Azam back in jail

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam have been sent to jail after they were pronounced guilty by Rampur Court

Tuesday November 18, 2025 0:49 AM, ummid.com News Network

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam have been sent to jail after they were pronounced guilty by Rampur Court.

Azam Khan was granted bail and released from jail two months ago. On the other hand, his son Abdullah Azam was released around nine months ago.

The Rampur Court sentenced Azam Khan and Abdulla Azam to seven years in jail after finding them guilty in a case involving two PAN cards.

Uttar Pradesh Police took the two in their custody in the courtroom itself. Both were later sent to Rampur Jail.

Talking to reporters outside the Rampur Jail, Azam Khan declined to comment on the court's verdict.

Their lawyer, however, said the Rampur Court verdict will be challenged in the High Court.

