‘To focus on health’: Azam Khan out on bail says

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has been released on bail spending around two years in prison on various charges

Tuesday September 23, 2025 7:29 PM , ummid.com News Network

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has been released on bail spending around two years in prison on various charges.

Azam Khan was released from Sitapur Jail today afternoon after the Rampur court issued a release order in the last pending case against him.

Azam Khan’s sons Adeeb, Abdullah Azam and several SP leaders, gathered outside the jail to welcome him as he walked out of the prison.

Following his release from the jail, Azam Khan travelled to Shahjahanpur in a large motor convoy of supporters.

His younger son and former MLA Abdullah is seen sitting in the backseat of the car with his father who sat in the front seat.

‘Priority is health, not politics’

Azam Khan is former Minister who represented Rampur seat of Uttar Pradesh as MLA and MP multiple times.

Besides a number of development projects, his hallmark work is establishment of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Talking to reporters after he came out of jail, Azam Khan said his priority now is health.

“Abhi to ilaj karwana hai…”, he told reporters when asked about his future course of politics.

He said he was confined to jail under strict conditions in the last five years, and was not allowed to contact anyone.

“I have been completely out of touch with everyone during this period”, he said.

While in jail, Azam Khan had also found Covid 19 positive. He had however won the battle against the deadly virus.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic