Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced death penalty

Dhaka: Sheikh Hasina Wazed, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh who fled the country last August, was Monday November 17, 2025 sentenced death penalty.

A 3-judge International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) awarded the death penalty to Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity committed during the students led uprising in July 2024 .

During the hearing, the Prosecutors of the Tribunal , a Bangladesh war-crimes court, sought the death penalty for Hasina, accusing her of crimes against humanity by ordering the use of lethal force against student protesters, resulting in up to 1,400 deaths.

Besides Shiekh Hasina, the court also awarded death sentence to Former Home Minister of Bangaldesh Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The court however absolved Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and sentenced him to five years in prison after he confessed to his guilt and testified as a public witness against Hasina and Kamal in the tribunal, the Dhaka Tribune said in a report.

Hasina was convicted on three counts under Charge-2, while Kamal and Mamun were found guilty on two counts for abetting the use of drones, helicopters and live ammunition, and for failing to restrain the forces under their command.

What Next for Sheikh Hasina?

Following the students’ led uprising, Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 05, 2024 and is now in India. The ICT verdict coincided with her marriage anniversary.

Reacting on the ICT ruling, India said it has formally taken note of the latest development and added that it "remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh."

"As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement released after the ICT verdict Monday.

The MEA’s comments came after the Interim Government in Bangladesh requested the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi to “immediately return” Hasina and Kamal.

Bangladesh had earlier submitted a formal request to extradite Hasina back in December 2024, about two weeks after India's Foreign Secretary visited Bangladesh .

India has not yet committed anything on Bangladesh's extradition request.

