Watch: Francesca Albanese on how apartheid Israel was born

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian Territories, at Together for Palestine Concert in London Wednesday explained how apartheid Israel was born about a century ago

Thursday September 18, 2025 10:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

London: Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian Territories, at Together for Palestine Concert in London Wednesday explained how apartheid Israel was born about a century ago.

Addressing hundreds of thousands people at London’s Ovo Arena Wembley Francesca Albanese also categorically said the what the Israeli occupation forces (IDF) are doing to the Palestinians did not start 700 days ago, a reference to Oct 7, 2023, but dates back to a century.

“Such cruelty did not start 700 days ago. For nearly a century, the Palestinian people have lived under the weight of a brutal settler colonial project — a perpetual occupation justified as security”, she said.

In little less than 5 minute speech at the Ovo Arena Wembley which was full to its capacity, Albanese also said the Palestinians are being punished for no crimes of theirs.

“Britain planted the seed of this catastrophe with the Balfour Declaration, promising away — promising away a land that was never theirs to give.

“And this does not mean denying the horror that befell the Jewish people in Europe, nor the need to protect them. But why has that protection come at the expense of another people who had nothing, nothing to do with European anti-semitism?

“The Palestinian people had nothing to do with European crimes then and now”, she said.

As we gather here tonight, celebrating life and hope, Israel continues to destroy, to kill, and to occupy land in Palestine. In this very moment, many Palestinians are holding their loved ones in makeshift tents. In Gaza, more than 65,000 people have been killed by Israel's fire; 20,000 of them are just children. Many say the real number is horrendously higher — in what experts recognize being a genocide, one that kills not only with bombs, but also with thirst, hunger, infection. In the West Bank, Palestinians face the horror of forced displacement, mass arrests, strangling checkpoints, and violent raids daily. Thousands have been killed since October 2023. Yes, in the West Bank. Each life is a universe forever gone—a reality that is so dark it almost feels impossible to picture from here, from this stage.

Such cruelty did not start 700 days ago. For nearly a century, the Palestinian people have lived under the weight of a brutal settler colonial project — a perpetual occupation justified as security. Security of whom - and enforced through apartheid. And while no state is innocent, the West carries a particular responsibility. Britain planted the seed of this catastrophe with the Balfour Declaration, promising away — promising away a land that was never theirs to give. And this does not mean denying the horror that befell the Jewish people in Europe, nor the need to protect them. But why has that protection come at the expense of another people who had nothing, nothing to do with European anti-semitism? The Palestinian people had nothing to do with European crimes then and now. And even today, Palestinians continue to suffer while our governments turn a blind eye or worse — they are complicit. They trade weapons; they host Israeli officials. History shows us that human rights are never simply granted. Justice is won through the sweat and the courage of ordinary people—people like the Palestinians, people like the Israelis who resist from within their convulsed society—people like you. History teaches us this. So we must own this responsibility. And if you enjoy human rights, don't dismiss them as just symbolic or good-for-nothing, because human rights feel useless only to those who do not have to fight for them. When governments betray the most bad basic human values, it is upon us to fix it—we, the people. Stop waiting; organize, protest, demand more from your representatives. Change will come through. Palestine will be free, and we will all be free. We will all be more equal and more human. But today, today giving up is not a choice. We don't have that luxury. So let's start from here, together. Thank you...

“When governments betray the most basic human values, it is upon us to fix it. We, the people.”



Tonight, @FranceskAlbs, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, gave this powerful speech at the Together for Palestine concert. pic.twitter.com/znvxeUZkHM — Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) September 17, 2025

In another touching moment at the Together for Palestine Concert in London, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch recites Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish’s “On this land there are reasons to live” poem with tears in his eyes.

“On this land, there are reasons to live. This land, the lady of lands, the motherland of beginnings, the motherland of all ends. She was known as Palestine; she, forevermore, will be known as Palestine. My land, my lady, you’re a reason to live.”

The concert featured performances from Bastille, James Blake, Paloma Faith, Jamie xx, and PinkPantheress, alongside Palestinian artists Sama’ Abdulhadi, Saint Levant and Elyanna.

Besides Benedict Cumberbatch, actors including Florence Pugh and Nicola Coughlan appeared on stage, while broadcaster Mehdi Hasan and footballer Eric Cantona also addressed the audience.

Organised by musician Brian Eno, the fundraiser aimed to support Palestinian-led charities and to challenge the "culture of silence around Gaza".

The concert was held while US President Donald Trump was in the United Kingdom for a state visit.

In a related development, UK Prime Minister Wednesday said Keir Starmer his government will recognise the Independent State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly Session on September 22, 2025.

