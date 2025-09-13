Malaysia Announces Shariah Compliant Artificial Intelligence Framework

In a move targeting around 2 billion Muslims worldwide, Malaysia has announced to build global framework for Shariah Compliant Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Saturday September 13, 2025 10:12 PM , ummid.com News Network

Johor Bahru (Malaysia): In a move targeting around 2 billion Muslims worldwide, Malaysia has announced to build global framework for Shariah Compliant Artificial Intelligence (AI).

To collaborate on establishing the foremost global framework for Shariah compliance, certification and governance in AI, Malaysia's Department of Religious Affairs (JAKIM) Saturday September 13, 2025 signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with NurAi creator Zetrix AI Berhad.

NurAI is the world's first Shariah aligned Large Language Model (LLM).

The signing ceremony seen as a significant step towards Islamic values-based Artificial Intelligence was witnessed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“Islamic Economy Benchmark”

Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) is internationally recognised as the gold standard in Halal Certification, accrediting foreign certification bodies across nearly 50 countries.

Malaysia has consistently ranked first in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator, reflecting its leadership not only in Halal Certification but also in Islamic finance, food and education.

"By integrating emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain to enhance compliance and monitoring, Malaysia continues to set holistic benchmarks for the global Islamic economy", JAKIM said in a statement.

"This milestone underscores the urgent need for AI systems that move beyond secular or foreign-centric worldviews, offering instead a platform rooted in Islamic ethics. It positions Malaysia as a global leader in ethical and Shariah-compliant AI while setting international benchmarks", it added.

Areas of Collaboration

Through the LOI, Zetrix AI and the Government via JAKIM, propose to collaborate in three key areas:

Shariah Certification and Governance: Developing frameworks, ethical guidelines and certification standards for AI systems rooted in Islamic principles.

Developing frameworks, ethical guidelines and certification standards for AI systems rooted in Islamic principles. Global Advocacy and Promotion: Positioning Malaysia as the global centre of excellence for Islamic AI and championing the Islamic digital economy projected at USD 5.74 trillion by 2030.

Positioning Malaysia as the global centre of excellence for Islamic AI and championing the Islamic digital economy projected at USD 5.74 trillion by 2030. JAKIM's Official Channel on NurAI: Creating a trusted platform for Islamic legal rulings, halal certification and verified Shariah guidance, combating misinformation through AI.

The collaboration reflects Malaysia's Halal and digitalisation agendas, ensuring AI remains trusted, secure, and representative of Muslim values while serving more than 2 billion people worldwide.

NurAI is developed in Malaysia, supporting Bahasa Melayu, English, Indonesian and Arabic. It complies with national data sovereignty and cybersecurity policies, reducing reliance on foreign tools while ensuring AI knowledge stays local, trusted, and secure.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic