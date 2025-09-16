Watch: Woman Kisses, Wink at Policeman during Anti-Israel Protest in Spain

A video showing a woman kissing and winking at an anti-Israel and pro-Palestine rally in Spain has gone viral even as Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) have continued indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza

[Screen shot of the viral video]

A video showing a woman kissing and winking at an anti-Israel and pro-Palestine rally in Spain has gone viral even as the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) have continued indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza.

Anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests have been reported from different parts of Spain, including Madrid, since the last one week which peaked Sunday September 14, 2025.

The protests disrupted the Vuelta a España 2025 which started in Turin, Italy, on August 23, 2025, and was scheduled to conclude in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday September 14, 2025.

The Vuelta a Espana cycle race was abandoned at its finale in Madrid with Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard declared winner as police sought to quell demonstrations against the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team, owned by Israeli-Canadian property developer Sylvan Adams, over Israel’s war on Palestinians in Gaza.

As huge crowds engulfed the finish area, the race leader Jonas Vingegaard, his Visma Lease-a-bike team and the rest of the peloton were forced to turn back from the city centre, with more than 55km still to race on stage 21, according to The Guardian.

“For security reasons, stage 21 of La Vuelta has been ended early. There will be no podium ceremony”, the Vuelta organisers said in an official statement.

More than 1,000 police officers were deployed on Sunday in Madrid to secure the finale of the 21-day race in Madrid amid the protesters who were chanting, “Palestine wins, human rights win, the peoples win, and peace wins. Israel loses, the right loses, and imperialism loses.”

But what set the internet on fire is the video showing a woman protester kissing the helmet of a policeman and winking at him while chanting pro-Palestine and anti-Israel slogans.

Watch Video

El escándalo de La Vuelta en España arranco cuando la mujer y el policía estaban de levante.



Viva el amorpic.twitter.com/1pgLbhtwLm — Poirot (@Argenpoirot) September 14, 2025

“Between Winks and Smiles”

While not much details is available about the identity of the woman and her relationship with the security officer, EL ESPAÑOL while sharing the video said:

“A protester “flirts” with a police officer during a pro-Palestinian protest … Between winks and smiles, they held their positions.”

“In the face of the chants "Long Live the Struggle of the Palestinian People," the woman looks at him intently and directs some words to him, followed by a wink", EL ESPAÑOL said confirming that the video was captured during the pro-Palestine protest in Spain.

In the video, the security officer is seen smiling while the Palestinian National Flag is seen in the background.

Frenzy on Social Media

In the absence of the complete details, the video has left the social media users guessing.

“The scandal of La Vuelta in Spain began when the woman and the police officer were on the night shift.”

“Long live love”, a social media user who identifies him as Poirot on X wrote while sharing the video.

An Indian social media user while sharing the video erroneously claimed the duo to be husband and wife.

“When the wife is protesting against the government and the husband is in the police and both come face to face, then this will be the scene”, he wrote on X.

“Today, I saw a very beautiful video on the internet that I couldn’t stop myself from sharing”, another social media users.

One social media user worte that the female protester meet her boyfriend during the anti-Israel protest in Spain.

Fact Checkers go wrong

[Nina De Chiffre photo captured by Marco Bertorello went viral in 2013.]

Overzealous, some social media users did the fact check of the viral video and claimed it to be of Nina De Chiffre.

Nina De Chiffre hit the headlines in 2013 when a photo of her kissing a police officer’s helmet visor during a protest went viral.

Her act was interpreted by many as a gesture of love and was widely shared on internet though the photographer Marco Bertorello and De Chiffre pointed out that the kiss was intended as an act of mockery, according to AFP.

Following the incident, the local police department vowed to sue De Chiffre for “sexual violence and insulting a public officials”.

Thus claim made by the fact checkers is wrong as Nina De Chiffre is an Italian and her photo kissing the policeman was captured during a protest rally against a new high speed rail line in the Alps held in 2013.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez praised the protesters and called for Israel to be banned from international sports competitions for as long as its “barbarism” in Gaza continues.

Pedro Sánchez said this amid reports that the Spanish government has cancelled a contract worth nearly €700m (£605m) for Israeli-designed rocket launchers.

