India, 141 other UN members back Palestine State at UNGA

As many as 142 members of the United Nations, including India, Friday September 12, 2025 voted in favour of the creation of an independent Palestine State

United Nations: As many as 142 members of the United Nations, including India, Friday September 12, 2025 voted in favour of the creation of an independent Palestine State.

The 142 UN members overwhelming supported, what is called as, the New York Declaration on implementing the two-state solution and establishing the independent State of Palestine.

The New York Declaration was crafted by France and Saudi Arabia in July this year .

A total of 10 countries that included United States, Argentina, Hungary, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, Micronesia and Israel.

As many as 12 countries that included Albania, Cameron, Czechia, Dem Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Guatemala, Samoa, South Sudan, North Macedonia and Rep of Moldova.

“Key Outcome”

The State of Palestine welcomed the broad majority backing the adoption of the declaration and its annexes, describing it as a key outcome of the High-Level International Conference on The Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, according to WAFA News.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates praised Saudi Arabia and France for leading the conference and subsequent efforts to turn the declaration into a concrete action plan with clear political, economic, legal, and security tracks.

The ministry also expressed gratitude to all countries that sponsored, supported, and voted in favor of the resolution, making the New York Declaration an official UN document.

It called on member states to implement the conference outcomes, pressure Israel—the occupying power—to halt its aggression, end the use of starvation as a weapon of war, stop forced displacement, and release prisoners and hostages.

The statement added that all available measures should be used to end Israel's colonial occupation, uphold the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, and ensure the two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace in the face of ongoing crimes, colonization, and aggression.

“Political Circus”

Israel on the expected line rejected the UNGA resolution on the Independent Palestine State calling the world body a “political circus” detached from reality.

The UNGA vote on the Independent Palestinian States comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed an agreement advancing the controversial E1 settlement expansion project which would see the construction of thousands of new housing units on a tract of land East of Jerusalem.

East Jerusalem is the capital of the Palestinian State endorsed by the 142 of the total 193 UN members Friday. Critics, including the United Nations and numerous nations, warn that this project would bisect the West Bank, severing the northern and southern parts of the occupied Palestinian territory and effectively isolating East Jerusalem.

Restarting the project could further deepen Israel’s isolation, as its several Western allies including France and UK , already frustrated by its continuation and planned escalation of the Gaza war, have signalled they may recognise a Palestinian state during the ongoing UN General Assembly Session.

