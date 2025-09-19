Al Nassr ACL2 win over Istiklol in news for more than one reasons

Saudi FC Al Nassr on Wednesday thrashed Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two 5-0, and the match is in news for more than one reasons

Friday September 19, 2025 12:02 PM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

Riyadh: Saudi FC Al Nassr on Wednesday thrashed Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol in AFC Champions League Two 5-0, and the match is in news for more than one reasons.

Al Nassr is led by Cristiano Ronaldo but decided to opt out against Istiklol for Al-Nassr's opener at ACL2 2025/26. And, in his absence against Tajik Champions, Jorge Jesus was in charge.

What’s more other Al Nassr stars Sadio Mané, Marcelo Brozović and Kingsley Coman too were rested as the match began.

But, Al Nassr, which is touching new heights since December 2022 when the Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo joined the top Saudi Football Club, dominated the match since the go.

Playing in Riyadh, their home ground, Al Nassr footballers were unfazed by the absence of their captain Cristiano Ronaldo from the 23-man squad.

The tone of the match was set early in the first half, as Al Nassr seized control of the game with relentless pressure and fluid attacking play.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb, the undisputed Player of the Match, opened the scoring with a clinical right-footed shot in the 14th minute.

Al Nassr lead over Istiklol was doubled by Angelo, who coolly finished a chance created by Ghareeb, Barely three minutes later.

The first half ended 2-0, but Al Nassr's statistical dominance, boasting 76% possession, told the story of a side in absolute command against an overwhelmed Istiklol.

Second half proved more brutal

The Saudi Footbal Giants furthed extended their advantage in the 59th minute when midfielder Wesley found the back of the net, assisted by Sultan Al Ghanam.

With the game firmly in hand, the overpowering bench talents of Al Nassr came to the forefront. In the 66th minute, Sadio Mané, Brozovic, and Kingsley Coman were subbed in to add more pace and lethality to the attack.

The impact of the fresh legs proved to be positive as the game reached its climax. In the 89th minute, Kingsley Coman made it 4-0, capping off a dominant performance with a goal shortly after his arrival.

The final nail in the coffin was hammered in during stoppage time when former Liverpool star Sadio Mané struck in the 93rd minute, with the brilliant Abdulrahman Ghareeb providing his 2nd assist of the night.

Al Nassr's emphatic win over Istiklol confirms it’s status as early favorites for the AFC Champions League Two or ACL Two crown. The Saudi FC will now paly against Iraq’s Al Zawraa SC on October 1, while Istiklol will host India’s FC Goa.

Meanwhile, Wednesday also saw all three Chinese clubs in action losing their opening games in the Asian Champions League Elite. Shanghai Port crashed to a 3-0 defeat at home to Japan’s Vissel Kobe while Chengdu Rongcheng and Shanghai Shenhua lost against South Korean opposition, Ulsan HD and Gangwon FC respectively.

