US complicity in Israeli Genocide galore as UNSC Gaza Ceasefire vote vetoed again

Friday September 19, 2025 3:05 PM , ummid.com News Network

United Nations: The US complicity in Israeli Genocide came to fore once again Thursday September 18, 2025 when it vetoed a new UNSC resolution for ceasefire in Gaza.

The latest Gaza Ceasefire resolution was backed by 14 of the 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The United States, however, chose to veto it. The Americans did it a shameful 6th time.

The UNSC has 5 permanent and 10 non-permanent members. The permanent members have the veto power. It means any resolution even if it has the backing of the majority can be vetoed by a single vote.

Drafted by the council’s 10 elected members, the UNSC resolution called for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties”, the release of all captives held by Hamas and other groups, and a lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid into Gaza.

