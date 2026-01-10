UPSC makes face authentication at exam centers mandatory

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made face authentication at exam centers compulsory for all candidates

“All candidates appearing in the UPSC Examination will undergo Face Authentication at the venue”, the UPSC, which conducts various recruitment exams - including for IAS, IFS, IPS and other civil services posts, said in a single line message posted on its website.

The UPSC had earlier conducted a pilot program to test an artificial intelligence-enabled facial authentication technology for quick and secure candidate verification during the NDA (National Defence Academy) and NA (Naval Academy) II Examination, 2025 and CDS (Combined Defence Services) II Examination, 2025, held on September 14, 2025, according to news agency PTI.

The pilot program was carried out across select centres in Gurugram, where candidates’ facial images were digitally matched with the photographs submitted in their registration forms.

"The new system reduced verification time to an average of just 8 to 10 seconds per candidate, significantly streamlining the entry process while adding an extra layer of security", UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar had said.

