Trump nod to Russia Sanctions Bill proposing 500% tariff on India

[Donald Trump with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in a file photo]

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump has approved the 'Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025' which among other things proposes 500% tariff on India and other countries buying oil from Russia.

The information has been shared by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

“After a very productive meeting today with President Trump on a variety of issues, he greenlit the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill that I have been working on for months with Senator Blumenthal and many others”, Lindsey Graham said in a statement released for media.

Lindsey Graham further said that the approval of the Bill by Trump is “well timed” and allows the U.S. President to “punish” the countries buying sanctioned oil from Russia.

“This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent... This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine.

“This bill would give President Trump tremendous leverage against countries like China, India and Brazil to incentivize them to stop buying the cheap Russian oil that provides the financing for Putin’s bloodbath against Ukraine”, he said.

The Americans are accusing Russia of refusing to negotiate a genuine peace agreement with Ukraine, launching further invasions and attempting to overthrow or subvert Ukraine's government.

Key Proposals of the Bill

The Bill aims to economically isolate Russia and pressure third countries to stop financing its war efforts, while providing leverage in peace talks. It has strong bipartisan support

It proposes individual and entity sanctions that included visa bans and property-blocking sanctions on key figures e.g. Russian President, military commanders and any foreign persons/entities knowingly supplying defense items to Russian forces.

The proposal in the act that secondary tariffs on third countries including increasing the duties to at least 500% on all goods and services imported into the U.S. from countries that knowingly purchase or trade in Russian-origin petroleum products, oil, natural gas, or uranium. This targets major buyers like China, India, and Brazil to cut, what U.S. says, Russia's war funding.

The Bill further said the U.S. President can waive the 500% tariffs for up to 180 days (potentially extendable) if deemed in its national interest, ensuring executive control.

Senator Graham said the U.S. Congress could move on the bill as early as the next week. “I look forward to a strong bipartisan vote, hopefully as early as next week”, he said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded that China has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions. She emphasized that normal economic and energy cooperation between China and Russia is not directed at any third party and should not be interfered with or affected.

