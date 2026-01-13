Owaisi’s love for ‘Nepo Kids’ galore as Malegaon prepares for 2026 Corporation Polls

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi’s love for a ‘notorious family’ has become a topic of debate in Malegaon which is preparing for the high stake Municipal Corporation elections after a long gap

[Despite all allegations, AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his party have a huge following in Malegaon (File image)]

Malegaon Municipal Corporation Election 2026: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi’s love for a ‘notorious family’ has become a topic of debate in Malegaon which is preparing for the high stake Municipal Corporation elections after a long gap.

According to the election schedule released by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, polling for the 21 wards – 04 members in each ward with a total of 84 members, will be held on Thursday January 15, 2026. Counting of votes will be held on Friday January 16, 2026 when all the results will also be - most likely, declared.

Nepotism, Favoritism

On the campaign trail, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Owaisi’s All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM, and other parties are facing charges of nepotism and favoritism.

Malegaon Congress Party President Ejaz Baig is contesting the 2026 Malegaon Mahanagar Palika Chunav along with his wife Yasmeen and brother Riyaz Beg.

Former Congress MLA Asif Shaikh, who has floated a new party, has fielded as many as 05 candidates who are his close relatives. They are his younger brothers Khalid Shaikh Rasheed and Imran Shaikh Rasheed, uncle Shaikh Jaleel (Jaleel Dada), mother Tahera Shaikh Rasheed, and Khalid Shaikh Rasheed’s wife Nasreen.

Malegaon Samajwadi Party President Mustaqeem Dignity and his wife Shan e Hind are also contesting the civic elections in Malegaon.

But Asaduddin Owaisi has broken all the records of nepotism, political analysts alleged. The party has its MLA in Malegaon for the last two terms. People are accusing that Mufti Ismail Qasmi, the AIMIM MLA in Malegaon, has done nothing for the development of the city.

Despite his lackluster performance as MLA, Mufti Ismail is pushing his son Abdullah Faisal in politics. Abdullah – a political novice, is contesting from Islampura Ward No 13 as an AIMIM candidate.

As if this was not enough, the AIMIM, which is contesting on 60 seats, has fielded as many as 09 candidates from the notorious Yunus Isa family.

Yunus Isa, who is also famous as Yunus Dada, is former President of the Malegaon Civic Body. A major corruption scam was unearthed during his tenure. The AIMIM has given the party tickets to his sons Abdul Malik, Khalid Pervez and Abdul Majid.

Along with them the AIMIM has also fielded Yunus Isa’ daughter in law Bushra, and daughter Sadiya Kausar. What’s more Malik Yunus Isa and Abdul Majid are contesting the Malegaon Mahanagar Palika elections from two wards.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic