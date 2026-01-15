UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key: Important Notice to Read

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA), while releasing the UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key (Provisional), has also issued important notification with regard to raise objections.

The NTA UGC NET was held from December 31, 2025 to January 07, 2026 in online i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, across India.

Following successfully conducting the UGC NET exam, the NTA released the Provisional Answer Key on January 14, 2026. Along with the UGC NET Answer Key, the NTA also released question paper with recorded responses of the candidates.

NTA Notice on UGC NET Answer Key

While releasing the UGC NET Answer Key, the NTA asked candidates to raise objections, if any, till January 17, 2026.

Candidates should note that to raise objections or to challenge UGC NET Answer Key they will be required to pay the fees.

"If you are not satisfied with the answer key, you can challenge and raise objections by paying Rs 200/- per question challenged", the NTA said.

"The last date and time to raise objections and challenge the UGC NET Answer Key is January 17, 2026 up to 11.50 pm", the NTA said.

Steps to download UGC NET Answer Sheet and Question Papers

Go to official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on 'View Question Paper and Challenge Provisional Answer Key'. Log in using application number and password or date of birth. Click on the appropriate link to download Question Paper with responses and Answer Sheet.

Candidates may login and click link for display of their question papers and responses attempted.

UGC NET 2025 Result

After analysing the objections raised and challenged, the NTA will publish UGC NET Final Answer Key.

The UGC NET December 2025 Final Answer Key will be released a day or two before the declaration of the result.

Candidates should note that the UGC NET result will be prepared on the final answer key.

About UGC NET 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

Admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it conducted the UGC NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

