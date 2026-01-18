Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr returns to winning ways finally

Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr Football Club Saturday defeated Al-Shabab 3-2 to earn the much needed 3 points to remain prominently placed in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) table

[Image shared on X by Roshn Saudi League (RSL) the official sponsor of Saudi Pro Leagu 2025-26.]

Al Nassr gained early lead when Al Shabab’s Saad Yaslam hit own goal in the very start of the match. The Big Yellow doubled their lead six minutes later when Kingsley Coman put the ball into the net.

Struggling without score, Al Shabab got a lease of life when Al Nassr’s Mohamed Simakan hit own goal in the 31st minute of the match.

Even as Al Shabab was trying hard for an equalizer, Al Nassr's Abdulrahman Ghareeb took advantage of the extra space, firing home from close range after a rebound to make the score 3–2 in the 76th minute.

Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Shabab at Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh came after three successive losses and a draw in the last four matches.

Al Nassr is now second in the SPL table with 34 points with Al Hilal on top with 38 points.

Al Nassr will now face Damac on January 21, and Al Taawoun on January 26, 2026. The Big Yellow has to win both its next matches if it wants to remain in the Saudi Pro League race.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, is playing against Neom today i.e. Sunday January 18,2026. Predictions are strongly in favour of Al Hilal for today's match. A win will give Al Hilal 3 more points and will help it further strengthen its lead over Al Nassr.

