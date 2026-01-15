AFCON 2025 Final: Morocco, Senegal faceoff on Sunday Jan 18

Morocco defeated Nigeria and Senegal trounced Egypt to reach the AFCON 2025 (Africa Cup of Nations) Final to be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco Sunday January 18, 2026

AFCON 2025 Semi-Finals Highlights

On Wednesday, Morocco vs Nigeria AFCON 2025 second semi final match was ended without any score, forcing penalty shootout.

Following this, Youssef El-Nesyri scored the winning penalty and Yassine “Bono” Bounou saved two for Morocco taking the Atlas Lions to the Africa Cup of Nations final with a 4-2 win.

The victory keeps alive Morocco's hope of winning a first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years. Morocco, which in December last had lifted the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 , had last won the cup in 1976.

In the first Semi-Final match of the Africa Cup played at the Grand Stade de Tangier (Ibn Batouta Stadium) in Tangier, Morocco Wednesday, Senegal dashed the hope of Egypt to win the 8th title. Sadio Mane-led Senegal defeated The Pharaohs, who were led by Mohamed Salah, 1-0.

The winning goal was scored by Ronaldinho who latched onto a loose ball and fired a low shot from around 20 yards into the net when the match was in in its 78th minute and without score.

The victory marks the third major win for Senegal, and Mané personally, over Egypt and Salah in high-stake matches in the past five years.

Morocco vs Senegal AFCON 2025 Predictions

Host Morocco will now face Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final to be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco Sunday January 18, 2026. The match kickoff is around 07:00 PM GMT.

The Africa Cup of Nations is held every two years. The last tournament held in 2023 was won by Ivory Coast . The 2023 AFCON Champion was defeated by Egypt in the 2025 Africa Cup Quarter Finals.

Senegal, which faces Morocco in the AFCON 2025 Final, had won the title in 2021. The AFCON 2021 winner was decided by Penalty Shootout.

On the other hand, Morocco had won the Africa Football Cup Title in 1976. It had reached the final in 2004 but had lost. The Atlas Lions, with stars like Brahim Díaz - tournament top scorer with multiple goals, Achraf Hakimi (Skipper), Youssef En-Nesyri, and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, is in tremendous form and is the favourite to win the 2025 title.

Analysts and betting odds also heavily back Morocco - around 6/4 favorites in some markets, with their unbeaten run, momentum from the 2022 World Cup semi-final , and home energy making them the team to beat.

Senegal has also impressed with its elite defense - Edouard Mendy in goal, minimal goals conceded. They've shown discipline, dominating possession when needed throughout the tournament.

