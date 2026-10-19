Dushyant Kumar Gautam takes oath as Sikkim Governor amid outrage, protests

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader whose name figured in the Ankita Bhandari rape and murder case, Monday October 19, 2026 took the oath as Sikkim Governor despite outrage and protests.

Gangtok (Sikkim): Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader whose name figured in the Ankita Bhandari rape and murder case, Monday October 19, 2026 took the oath as Sikkim Governor despite outrage and protests.

Ankita Bhandari (19) worked as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri district when she was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya in September 2022. Ankita was reportedly murdered after she refused to provide ' special service ' to the VIP guests at the resort owned by Pulkit Arya.

It is widely claimed that the one of the VIP guests was Dushyant Kumar Gautam, then incharge of BJP in Uttarakhand. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI.

Protests, Outrage

Protests and outrage were reported from Sikkim, Uttarakhand, New Delhi and other parts of India ever since Narendra Modi government indicated that Dushyant Kumar Gautam will be new Governor of Sikkim.

Ankita Bhandari's parents reached the national capital New Delhi from Uttarakhand to protest and oppose Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Governor.

There was a state-wise shutdown call in Sikkim as Dushyant Gautam took oath as Governor on Monday. Protesters were arrying placards reading "Sikkim in not a dumping ground for accused politicians", "Dushyant Go Back" and "Sikkim boycott Dushyant Gautam as Governor".

One banner read “Modi Model of Justice… Accused Becomes Governor, Justice Denied to Ankita”.

"This is unlawful and unfair for the parents of Ankita Bhandari", a protester said while talking to media.

Leader of Opposition (LoP0 in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had in fact written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to reconsider Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor amid renewed demands for justice in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.

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