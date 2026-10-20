How Many Goals Cristiano Ronaldo Will Score Today, Fans Wait to Count

As Al Nassr FC prepares to take on Neom in its next Saudi Pro League 2026-27 (SPL 26/27) Group Match Tuesday October 20, 2026, fans are eagerly waiting to count how many goals Cristiano Ronaldo will score

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: As Al Nassr FC prepares to take on Neom in its next Saudi Pro League 2026-27 (SPL 26/27) Group Match Tuesday October 20, 2026, fans are eagerly waiting to count how many goals Cristiano Ronaldo will score today.

The Portuguese star footballer, who is playing for the leading Saudi football club, Al-Nassr FC, since 2022, is closing on his dream target of 1,000 goals in international football.

Ronaldo’s last goal was against Diriyah Club on October 09, 2026 that Al Nassr won 3-0. It was Ronaldo’s 980th career goal. It means Roanldo is now just 20 goals away from his dream target.

Ronaldo Suspended, Fined

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans are becoming impatient, and are eager to see the legendary footballer reach the historic target as early as possible. However, Ronaldo is finding himself in one controversy after another which is delaying the dream milestone.

Last month, Ronaldo left Portugal’s base in ⁠Copenhagen before their Nations League match against Denmark, having accused Coach Jorge Jesus of twice breaking his word about his role after he was an unused substitute against Norway.

The walkout from the camp invited him suspension and fine. According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days by the Portuguese ⁠FA for leaving the national team camp following the rift with the Jesus over ⁠his role in the side.

The federation’s disciplinary council said it had upheld the charge against ⁠the 41-year-old forward in full and imposed a fine of €255 (£215).

Ronaldo has now only left with the Al Nassr matches in the Saudi Pro League, also known as Roshn Saudi League, ongoing season to prove his mettle.

Al-Nassr, Ronaldo at SPL 26/27 so far

Al Nassr FC, which had lifted the SPL 25/26 Trophy last season, is struggling at the 3rd place in the Saudi Pro League 26/27 Standing Table with 19 points having won 6 of the 8 matches it has played so far (6 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss).

The runner up last season, Al Hilal, is leading the SPL 26/27 Standing Table with 24 points (8 wins, 1 loss, 0 draw).

On the 2nd place in the SPL Standing Table this season is Al Qadsiah. Al Qadsiah with 22 points has won 7 of 9 matches it has played so far.

Not points alone, Al Nassr FC is also lagging behind its rivals in terms of number of goals and goal difference. Al-Nassr goal difference is 12 whereas Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah are leading with a goal difference of 20 and 14 respectively.

Hence, Ronaldo and other Al Nassr footballers are required to not just win its match today against Neom, but also score goals.

The match is also important for Ronaldo. If he scores a brace or a hat trick, it will take him closer to his dream target of 1,000 goals, and will also help Al-Nassr bridge the gap with its rivals.

All eyes therefore will be at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh when Neom vs Al-Nassr SPL or Roshn Saudi League (RSL) group match kicks off at 09:00 PM local time.

[Zohair Mohammad Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]



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