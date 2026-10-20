Omega-3 supplements soon to become cheaper

Southern Cross University researchers are working on a project to halve the cost of producing Omega-3 supplements to make these essential nutrients more accessible to pregnant women and infants in low-income countries.

Gold Coast (Australia): Southern Cross University researchers are working on a project to halve the cost of producing Omega-3 supplements to make these essential nutrients more accessible to pregnant women and infants in low-income countries.

The project is backed by the university's first-ever grant from The Gates Foundation.

Omega-3 is an important nutrient during pregnancy and early life, supporting brain and nervous system development in babies. But the cost of supplements remains a significant barrier to access in many low-income countries.

Omega-3 without fish oil?

The research takes a novel approach: Rather than relying on fish oil, the team is going closer to the original source of omega-3. Fish don't produce omega-3 themselves – they accumulate it from marine microorganisms lower in the food chain.

Led by Professor Dirk Erler from Southern Cross University's Faculty of Science and Engineering, the team is investigating how these naturally omega-3-producing microorganisms can be grown more cheaply through precision fermentation, including the use of agricultural and food-processing by-products as a source of fermentation sugar.

"The main barrier for the uptake of omega-3s as supplements in pregnant women is the cost. The whole objective of our project is to reduce that cost and make omega-3 supplements more available", Professor Erler said.

Research Focus

The research team at Southern Cross University, which includes biomedical scientist Dr Nedeljka Rosic, Dr Shane McIntosh, postdoctoral researcher Dr Jasmine Haskell and PhD researcher Michael Ingram, is focused on growing omega-3-producing marine microorganisms known as thraustochytrids – or 'throstys' for short.

"By growing those microorganisms on land through precision fermentation, we have an alternative way of producing omega-3s that is both reliable and highly targeted," Professor Erler said.

Precision fermentation allows the researchers to grow thraustochytrids under controlled conditions to produce omega-3 oils. The team is investigating whether expensive feedstocks used in the process can be replaced with lower-cost agricultural and food-processing by-products, helping drive down the overall cost of production.

The approach could also reduce reliance on wild-caught fish as a source of omega-3 oil and create a more reliable, scalable, and local supply.

For biomedical scientist Dr Nedeljka Rosic, the production challenge is ultimately about what greater access to omega-3 could mean for women and babies.

"As a biomedical scientist, my purpose is to find ways to use science to improve people's health. This project is important because it aims to improve the health of pregnant women and children and reduce preterm births through simple dietary improvements", Dr Rosic said.

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