Scholarships over Rs. 21.5 lakh presented to orphans by MP Waqf Board

A total of 289 eligible and selected orphan boys and girls of different categories from classes KG to 12th were awarded scholarships worth Rs. 21,60,000/- by the Madhya Pradesh State Waqf Board the other day in the state capital Bhopal

Bhopal: A total of 289 eligible and selected orphan boys and girls of different categories from classes KG to 12th were awarded scholarships worth Rs. 21,60,000/- by the Madhya Pradesh State Waqf Board the other day in the state capital Bhopal.

The scholarships were awarded for the year 2026-27 under the Waqf Shahjahani Yateem Scholarship Scheme following the State Waqf Board's education policy of 'Read, Teach and Partner in Nation Building' to encourage children to move ahead in the field of education.

Under the chairmanship of Dr. Sanwar Patel (Cabinet Minister rank status), the scholarships were presented in the form of cheques, mementos and certificates in the presence of Bhopal Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi and other eminent personalities of the city.

In his address, Dr. Sanwar Patel mentioned that the annual rent income of Rs. 21,60,000/- received from a part of Waqf Idara Yateemkhana Shahjahani, Bhopal has been given for scholarship on the basis of merit by issuing press release in newspapers twice to invite applications of orphan children.

Patel said that his tenure of last four years, especially after the implementation of the new Waqf Act-2025 across the country, has had a positive impact on the security of Waqf properties, curb on encroachers, Waqf property lease rules, extraordinary increase in the rent amount of Waqf properties as per the rent guidelines, etc.

He stated that through the office of Auqaf Amma Bhopal under the Waqf Board, many public welfare schemes like widow pension, financial assistance to the poor, grants to mosques and madrasas, special gifts on the occasion of marriage of girls etc. are being run smoothly as per the wishes of the Waqf.

Patel informed that there are about 4000 tenancies under Auqaf-e-Amma. If these tenants pay the rent properly and on time, then more financial assistance can be given in public welfare and beneficial works, especially in the field of education, so that the boys and girls of the society can progress in the field of education and become partners in nation building.

He said that during his tenure, the Chief Minister of the state, Dr. Mohan Yadav, in a written message, has praised the working style of the new board for the protection of Waqf properties, continuity in charitable works, creating awareness among the general public about Waqfs and connecting the society with Waqfs and has wished for continued good work in future also.

On this occasion Bhopal Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi, while throwing light on the importance of education, said that today there is a need to move ahead in the field of education and develop skills. The boys and girls present in the function were advised to move ahead in the field of education, not to waste their precious time and encouraged to become a part of the progress of the country by becoming a good person to their parents and society and also advised that today our children should bring quality in the field of education and pay special attention to character.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an and the national anthem.

Guests included State President of the BJP Minority Morcha Ibrahim Sherani, State General Secretary of the BJP Minority Morcha Javed Akhtar and Wasimuddin Guddu Tyre president of the District Waqf Committee, Bhopal, Irshad Ansari, president of the District Hajj Committee, Bhopal, Aslam Ilyas, District Vice President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Rameez Qureshi, president of the Reliable Group, Sikandar Miya, Azam Miya of Auqaf-e-Shahi, president of Yateemkhana Shakeel Anwar and Secretary Musa Siddiqui etc. participated in the function. All of them highlighted the importance of education and Waqf and praised the noble intention of the Waqf Board for promoting only orphan children in the field of education and paying their fees for the first time in the history of Waqf.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Farzana Ghazal, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of the Board. The program was moderated by Dr. Akmal Yazdani, In-charge of the IT Cell of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board.



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