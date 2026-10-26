Minara to connect Muslim entrepreneurs in India



The focus of Minara Chamber of Commerce and Industries' meeting held in Mahabalipuram was how to tap millions of opportunity that exists in the different business domain in India and abroad, and how Minara can help them in connecting them for the growth of Indian Muslim entrepreneurs

Chennai: Minara Chamber of Commerce and Industries, a networking group of Muslim entrepreneurs, concluded its second summit-level meeting at the picturesque Ideal Beach resort in Mahabalipuram, about 50 kilometers from Chennai, on October 25, 2026.

In the day-long commencement event of the Minara Chamber of Commerce and Industries, more than 100+ entrepreneurs from South India participated. Participants came from Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

The event was marked by ten-plus guest speakers who educated the audience on how to develop businesses and how to make them grow through the Minara Chamber of Commerce networking platform.

"Minara is more than just a Business Chamber"

The focus of this meeting was how to tap millions of opportunity that exists in the different business domain in India and abroad, and how Minara can help them in connecting them for the growth of Indian Muslim entrepreneurs.

"We are more than just a business chamber. We are a band of dynamic visionary people united by shared purpose, to create opportunities for Indian Muslim entrepreneurs," said Dr. Mohammad Jinna, the President of Minara Chamber of Commerce and Industries, addressing the gathering from Singapore, through online video conferencing.

"The purpose of Minara is to build bridges that connect businesses to endless possibilities he said, and added our effort is to foster meaningful partnership and exchange transformative ideas,", Dr. Jinna said, calling Muslim entrepreneurs from all over India to join this journey.

“Muslims in India are a divided community, and the only way to unite them is through money-making, and that’s one of the core ideas behind the establishment of the Minara Chamber of Commerce and Industries", he concluded.

Minara Chamber of Commerce: Vision and Mission

The Minara Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic organization committed to empowering businesses of all sizes. It supports startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large corporates in navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in a competitive business landscape of India.

Minara’s mission is to empower businesses by providing the tools, resources, and advocacy needed to create a thriving, inclusive business ecosystem.

Minara’s vision is to be a global leader in fostering economic growth, innovation, and collaboration, shaping a sustainable, resilient future for businesses of Indian Muslim entrepreneurs.

The Minara Chamber of Commerce connects businesses to international markets, sends trade delegations, and forges global partnerships. The objective of this organization is to facilitate networking opportunities for businesses to grow and collaborate.

Minara promotes international trade and partnership. It drives economic growth through innovation and research. It represents and advocates for the interests of the business community with policymakers. The chamber provides access to resources and training for capacity building.

Minara’s services include business support, networking events, policy advocacy, training development programme, market research, international trade facilitation, etc.

Hanifa, Secretary of Minara Chamber of Commerce, appealed to the Muslim entrepreneurs of India to join Minara if they want to elevate their business to the next level. He said Minara can be contacted at +91 7871888824.

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a journalist based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com.]

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