CIO Science Olympiad attracts 2,000 students in Madhya Pradesh



A Science Olympiad was organized for the first time across various cities in Madhya Pradesh, drawing the participation of over 2,000 students from grades 6, 7 and 8.

Bhopal: A Science Olympiad was organized for the first time across various cities in Madhya Pradesh, drawing the participation of over 2,000 students from grades 6, 7 and 8.

Students from different districts across the state took part in this competition on Sunday October 25, 2026.

The event was organised under the aegis of the Children’s Islamic Organization (CIO).

Objective

The objective of the Science Olympiad is to foster an interest in science among children, develop their observational and analytical skills, and encourage them to understand the natural world. It also educates children on the environment and the responsible use of natural resources.

The Olympiad question papers were tailored to the students' respective grade levels. The papers for grades 7 and 8 were based on the NCERT science curriculum, while the curriculum for grade 6 also incorporated environmental science. To ensure accessibility, the materials were made available in English, Hindi, Urdu and various regional languages.

Several officials from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Madhya Pradesh Unit and the CIO visited various examination centers across the state to oversee the proceedings and encourage the students. These included Syed Shahid Ali, vice president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (Madhya Pradesh), along with other regional leaders and CIO representatives.

The Olympiad Held Across MP

This Science Olympiad was organized in collaboration with various regional schools and startup partners, aiming to raise awareness about science among children, refine their skills and support their advancement in the field of education.

Examinations were held in several locations, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain and Seoni.

Hina Farhan, Secretary of the CIO (Madhya Pradesh), congratulated Reshma Yasir and her entire team for the successful organization of the Olympiad. He noted that the event’s success was the result of the collective efforts of the state units and team members.

The Olympiad also received coverage from local media, television channels and social media platforms. The Trust commended this initiative, describing it as a commendable effort to foster interest in science, enhance academic skills and promote a sense of a healthy society among children.

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