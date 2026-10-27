JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Begins: Imp Points to Note



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration and application process of the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 from October 24, 2026, and here are the important points to remember

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration and application process of the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 from October 24, 2026, and here are the important points to remember.

In a notification dated October 24, 2026, the NTA said, like previous years, it will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam Main, JEE Main 2027, in two sessions.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2027 in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) in two sessions - January 2027 and April 2027”, the NTA said.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration

The NTA JEE Main 2027 notification further said that the online registration and online submission of application form has started from October 24, 2026.

"The last date of application is November 22, 2026 upto 11:50 PM. And, the last date of payment of fees is also November 22, 2026 up to 11:50 PM", the NTA JEE Main notification said.

Candidates should note that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 1 for the upcoming academic year will be held from January 20 to 24, 2027, and on January 28, 2027.

The NTA in its notification further said that the Engineering Entrance JEE Main Session 2 for the upcoming academic year will be held from April 02 to 07, 2027.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Key Points to Note

Candidates appearing for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main should note that:

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2027 in online mode, and in multiple shifts on multiple dates.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be held from January 20 to 24, 2027, and on January 28, 2027 whereas JEE Main 2027 Session 2 will be conducted in April 2027 after the declaration of JEE Main January 2027 result.

A candidate can appear in either of both the sessions of the JEE Main exam.

Candidates should note that online registration for JEE Mains should be done through official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Eligibility

The candidates who are appearing in the Class 12th or HSC exams by state or central board CBSE can appear in the JEE Main 2027. Candidates who appeared and cleared ISC 2027 exam can also apply for the JEE Main exams.

Eligible candidates can appear in either JEE Main Session 1 or JEE Main Session 2, or both the sessions. The score of JEE Main will be calculated based on the marks obtained in session I and II.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date: October 24, 2026

Last date of application: November 22, 2026 upto 11:50 PM

Last date of fees payment: November 22, 2026 upto 11:50 PM

JEE Main 2027 Session Date: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and oJanuary 28, 2027

Announcement of JEE Main City Information: December 30, 2026

Downloading of JEE Main 2027 Admit Card: January 13, 2027

JEE Main Exam Centre, Date and Shift: As mentioned in the admit card

Display of JEE Main Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: Will be announced later

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Result: By February 12, 2027 (Tentative)

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Steps

Click on the link to go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "Registration for JEE (Main) 2027 Session-1 is Live" in the latest section of the home page.

Click on "New Candidate Registration"

Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form.

Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.

To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.

JEE Main 2027 Registration Guidelines

The NTA had earlier released the registration guidelines for the candidates appearing in the JEE Main 2027 exam.

In a notification released on its website, the NTA said candidates appearing for JEE Main 2027 – Session 1 and Session 2 both, should have updated AADHAAR Card.

About the candidates with disabilities, the NTA said their UDID Card should be valid, updated and renewed as required. Detailed guidelies can be accessed here.

“The NTA will be obtaining Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph and Address from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since Father/Mother/Guardian's name etc. is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form”, the exam notification said.

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