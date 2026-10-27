Mid East Disruptions Inspire Creative Surge for UAE-based Indian Author



While the ongoing flight disruptions across the Gulf region have left many travellers facing uncertainty and cancelled plans, some members of the UAE's creative community have turned the unexpected pause into a productive opportunity

Sharjah: While the ongoing flight disruptions across the Gulf region have left many travellers facing uncertainty and cancelled plans, some members of the UAE's creative community have turned the unexpected pause into a productive opportunity.

Among them is award-winning Indian author, Mujeeb Jaihoon, who will present two newly published books at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2026 (Nov 04 - Nov 15 2026)

The first title, MEDINIUM: The Empire of Existence, is a decade-spanning poetry anthology exploring themes of prophetic love, spirituality and human existence. Dubbed the author's "Lyrical Lava of Prophetic Love", the collection is published by Book Plus, India, and has already been ranked among Amazon's Top 10 books on Sufism.

His second release, Disruptive Discourses: The Unconventional Commentary, published by The Book People, India, is a collection of speech transcripts and social commentary focused on education, environmental responsibility and social empowerment. The work reflects Jaihoon's long standing commitment to challenging conventional thinking and encouraging meaningful civic engagement.

More About Mujeeb Jaihoon

Active in literary and intellectual circles since the early 2000s, Jaihoon has authored more than 10 books spanning mysticism, travel writing and memoirs of contemporary community figures. He won the Sri Narayana Guru Sreshta Award 2022 (named after the revered Kerala philosopher and social reformer).

With his works translated into six languages, the author has built an international readership through a distinctive blend of spirituality, history and social reflection. His writings seek to bridge the divide between reason and emotion, offering what many readers describe as a roadmap for the modern seeker.

Beyond literature, Jaihoon is recognised as a writer, activist and advocate for spiritual and educational reform. His "disruptive" approach challenges established narratives while encouraging deeper reflection on identity, society and the sacred.

As visitors gather for SIBF 2026, Jaihoon's latest releases stand as a reminder that even amid travel disruptions and uncertainty, creativity continues to find new pathways. His participation at the fair highlights how periods of pause can become moments of renewal, reflection and literary achievement.

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