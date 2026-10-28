Jamiat Sadbhavana Manch Launches Community-Level Initiative to Promote Social Cohesion, Interfaith Harmony



A Sadbhavana Sammelan organised by Jamiat Sadbhavana Manch, an initiative of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in collaboration with Jamiat Ulama, Meerut City, was held on 26th October 2026 at the Chamber of Commerce, Bombay Bazaar in Meerut Cantt in Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut: A Sadbhavana Sammelan organised by Jamiat Sadbhavana Manch, an initiative of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in collaboration with Jamiat Ulama, Meerut City, was held on 26th October 2026 at the Chamber of Commerce, Bombay Bazaar in Meerut Cantt in Uttar Pradesh.

The gathering brought together approximately 300 participants, including around 150 representatives from non-Muslim communities, to strengthen interfaith understanding, social cohesion, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

According to a Press release the conference provided a platform for dialogue on the role of community institutions, religious leaders, civil society representatives and local volunteers in fostering trust among diverse communities. Participants emphasised that sustainable social harmony requires continuous engagement at the grassroots level, inclusive participation and collective efforts to address common social challenges.

From Dialogue to Community Action

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, general secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, underscored the importance of national unity, respect for all religious traditions, peaceful coexistence and the protection of places of worship. He encouraged participants to strengthen relationships across communities and contribute to a society founded on mutual respect and shared responsibility.

Maulana Mehdi Hasan Aini Qasmi, National Convener of Jamiat Sadbhavana Manch, called for a structured six-month initiative to organise 200 neighbourhood-level Sadbhavana meetings across Meerut. The proposed initiative seeks to translate the principles of interfaith harmony into practical, locally led activities and sustained community engagement.

The initiative will encourage residents of different religious and social backgrounds to participate in regular dialogue, identify shared concerns and develop collaborative responses to local challenges, he said.

Key Areas of Action

The proposed programme will focus on:

Grassroots Dialogue: Establishing neighbourhood-level Sadbhavana committees and organising regular meetings and round-table discussions involving diverse communities.

Establishing neighbourhood-level Sadbhavana committees and organising regular meetings and round-table discussions involving diverse communities. Interfaith & Intercultural Understanding: Creating opportunities for constructive engagement, mutual learning and the peaceful resolution of misunderstandings.

Creating opportunities for constructive engagement, mutual learning and the peaceful resolution of misunderstandings. Community Service: Encouraging joint initiatives in education, healthcare, sanitation, environmental awareness and assistance to disadvantaged families.

Encouraging joint initiatives in education, healthcare, sanitation, environmental awareness and assistance to disadvantaged families. Youth & Women’s Participation: Engaging young people, women, educators and community leaders in initiatives that strengthen social responsibility and inclusion.

Engaging young people, women, educators and community leaders in initiatives that strengthen social responsibility and inclusion. Responsible Communication: Promoting awareness against rumours, misinformation and divisive narratives that may undermine trust between communities.

Promoting awareness against rumours, misinformation and divisive narratives that may undermine trust between communities. Local Leadership & Accountability: Mobilising volunteers and community representatives to organise activities, document progress and review outcomes throughout the six-month period.

The initiative is intended to make social harmony a sustained community practice rather than an activity limited to occasional conferences. Its neighbourhood-based approach places emphasis on local ownership, participation and cooperation around common social priorities.

Strengthening Local Leadership & Partnerships

The conference was chaired by Mufti Muhammad Junaid Haqqi Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama, Meerut City. Mufti Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama, Meerut City, conducted the proceedings, while Advocate Riyasat Ali Khan, Convenor of Jamiat Sadbhavana Manch, Meerut City, coordinated the programme.

Jamiat Sadbhavana Manch acknowledged the contributions of local organisers, community representatives, volunteers and participants whose involvement supported the successful convening of the conference.

A Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence

The gathering reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, solidarity and cooperation in strengthening relationships across religious and social communities. Through the proposed 200 neighbourhood meetings, Jamiat Sadbhavana Manch aims to encourage practical cooperation, reinforce community trust and promote a shared commitment to peace and social responsibility.

The initiative reflects the principle that peaceful coexistence is strengthened through consistent dialogue, inclusive participation and collective action for the common good.

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